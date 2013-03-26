Surplus of dentists brings changes to the profession in Canada

Dr. Soucy says older dentists have been adapting to new practices in dentistry for the past decades.

“The best way to keep your oral health is to select a dentist that you get along with… and that you want to maintain a long relationship with”, he says.

In order to attract new patients, some dentists offer attractive discounts on teeth whitening, for example. But Dr. Soucy says it’s better to separate long term oral health services from one-time cosmetic concerns.

“To a great extent this is an evolution that has paralleled the technological evolution that dentists have to keep abreast of through continuing education,” he says.Dentists are also changing the way their practices operate. Many now work in more visible, people-friendly clinics, with extended hours.

Dr. Soucy believes those changes are positive, “because they let people have access to dental care easier and maybe might entice people that would not have showed up to come and get the care that they badly need.”

Smaller communites under-serviced

Although the data cited in the report suggests the market is tightening all over Canada, Dr. Soucy says smaller communities are actually under-serviced.

“There are definitely more dentists in larger cities that in smaller cities. It is something we’re … concerned about, because it could be an impediment to access to care in some areas”, he says.

The report also suggests that demand for dental care services is likely to decline, as Canadian families’ real income shrinks. According to Dr. Soucy, the decline in demand might mean something more encouraging.

“It’s actually good news for us, to see that the demand is going down, because it means that we must be doing something right and [we] are making sure that the Canadian public is improving its oral health”, he says.

External Links:

Canadian Dental Association

Economic Report on Dentistry by R.K. House & Associates Ltd.