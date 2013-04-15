Creating “accepting” retirement housing for lesbian and gay seniors

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 15 April, 2013 , 2 Comments ↓

A national survey conducted last year by Toronto-based, Forum Research, found that 2.6 % of Canadians aged 55 or older identified themselves as being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgendered (LGBT)

This group of seniors often doesn’t have the traditional support services surrounding most heterosexual seniors have, such as spouses, or children. In other cases, openly gay elders have been rejected by both their immediate and extended families.  According to a US advocacy group, LGBT seniors are twice as likely to age alone, over four times more likely not to have children, and five times less likely to access services geared towards seniors.

In addition, many LGBT seniors do not disclose their orientation to medical staff or service providers for fear of possible victimization.

null

Fudger House resident Alf Roberts only “came out” at age 80 © CBC

A 2010 report by the City of Vancouver’s social policy division found LGBT seniors face issues not experienced by their heterosexual counterparts, making it more difficult for them to navigate the long-term care system.

“Some seniors have been closeted their entire lives and fear coming out, some have been rejected by their families and some are experiencing discrimination and homophobia in various settings, including within the home support and residential care systems,” the report found.

A private firm announced plans a few years ago to build a residential complex for LGBT seniors in Vancouver on the west coast, but has yet to acquire funds.

null

Alf Roberts says there were certainly no “gay pride” parades in his day, and that he finally feels comfortable to openly admit his sexual orientation in the accepting atmosphere of Fudger House. © cbc

In Halifax, Nova Scotia, the city is now reviewing plans for a seniors complex that would include members of the LGBT community.

In Toronto,Ontario, where Canada’s largest LGBT community is to be found,  Fudger House is a senior’s residence in the city that has become a pioneer in creating a positive environment for LGBT seniorsFudger House resident Alf Roberts, who “came out” when he was 80, says he feels comfortable in this environment.  He notes, “it’s probably  something an older gay worries about, -Where am I going to live? Where will I be accepted?”

2 comments on “Creating “accepting” retirement housing for lesbian and gay seniors
  1. Barndancer61 says:
    17 January 2017 at 20 h 17 min

    Once again the trans get lumped in with gay men. Gay men need residences of our OWN. What does a gay man have in common with a dysphoric female??

    Reply
  2. Richard says:
    1 May 2014 at 19 h 51 min

    I would like more information please on your housing project..

    Reply
