null

Diver searches a shipwreck off Nova Scotia.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Terry Dwyer – www.wreckhunter.ca

Shipwrecks will be lost warns private operator

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 May, 2013 , 2 Comments ↓

Share
Listen

More than 10,000 shipwrecks litter Canada’s rugged Atlantic coast but the government is too poor to salvage them. Private operators would like to but cannot ever since the province of Nova Scotia passed a law three years ago making it illegal.

null
“The Steamship Pictou rescuing the passengers and crew. — From a Sketch by an Officer of the SS Pictou”. Wrecked off Cape Breton Island, 24 July 1872. © Nova Scotia Archives

“The shipwrecks are being lost at an alarming rate,” said Terry Dwyer, diving enthusiast and author of a book called Wreck Hunter. “Certainly here on the east coast where the North Atlantic is pounding our coastline the shipwrecks are deteriorating rapidly. The ocean is like a caustic soup for anything that is made of metal or wood so they’re being destroyed.”

Very unpredictable weather is one reason why there are so many wrecks in the region. Historically, fog often made it difficult to see the uncharted, rocky and irregular coastline.

Heavy ship traffic since the 1600s means many kinds of ships from many different nations have gone down in these waters. “I’m certain there are ships here from just about every nation in the world,” said Dwyer.

null
Divers pull up their dinghy on the rocky shore of St. Paul Island. © Courtesy of Terry Dwyer – www.wreckhunter.ca

His favourite place to see them is St. Paul Island which almost every ship had to pass to get to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, or the St. Lawrence River leading into North America. It is a rock about 5 kilometers long most often shrouded in fog and there are over 350 recorded wrecks there that date back to the 1600s.

“The water is crystal clear up there,” said Dwyer. The majority of wrecks in the shallow water have been beet to pieces, but they’re there, they’re recognizable, steel-hulled ships, canon ships, all different types of ships that have wrecked there over the past 300 years.”

Treasure hunters used to be allowed to keep most of what they found under Nova Scotia’s Treasure Trove Act. They were required to hand over 10 per cent of non-precious artifacts to the province. But that law was repealed

null
Divers used to be able to keep artifacts found in wrecks off Nova Scotia. © Courtesy of Terry Dwyer – www.wreckhunter.ca

and divers must get special permits from the government to do any reconnaissance work. Only two were issued last year.

Nova Scotia said it wanted to match the spirit of the UNESCO Convention on Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage which prefers not disturbing underwater artifacts. There are provisions for removing and preserving some artifacts for museums but the government of Nova Scotia says it does not have money for shipwreck salvaging.

Partnership arrangements between large corporation and salvage companies would be a good way to overcome the lack of funding, said Dwyer and he doesn’t understand why the government is not investigating that possibility.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Shipwrecks will be lost warns private operator
  1. Glenn Thomas says:
    19 December 2017 at 19 h 06 min

    Big governments are too stupid to do reasonable, logical things.

    Reply
  2. Doug Shand says:
    10 May 2013 at 18 h 42 min

    Excellent interview!……Terry speaks from experience and his views are should be taken seriously If private enterprise is willing and can carry out these shipwreck projects under the guidance of professional archeologists then why shouldn’t they be allowed to do so. Especially when the government has decided against pursuing these wrecks, whether it is lack or funding or not they have taken an ignorant stance on the situation. As Terry stated these wrecks are deteriorating at an alarming rate and the potential of what can be learned from them will be lost forever.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Gun control: More restrictions targeting wrong people?

Animals, Science and Technology

Bear fossils from high Arctic show cavities

Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Canada's top news stories 2017

Health, Science and Technology

New eye scanner will help prevent vision loss

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Canada not so “green” compared to other countries

RCI | Français

L'industrie des jeux vidéo bondit à pas de géant au pays et par bottes de sept lieues au Québec

RCI | Español

Riesgos pero también oportunidades para los niños en el mundo digital

RCI | 中文

华人社区是否需要侨领，他们应发挥什么作用？采访林雯

العربية | RCI

تقييم قانوني لقرار المحكمة بتبرئة متهمين بالإرهاب

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine