Neil Young’s “Harvest” Number One Canadian disc

Celebrating the amazing depth and diversity of Canadian musical talent, CBC Music has been counting down the ‘Top 100 Greatest Canadian Albums Ever’ during this month of July.
Today they announced the final Top 20 Canadian albums, and Neil Young’s 1972 album ‘Harvest’, was chosen number one.
In second-place, ‘The Goldberg Variations’ by Glen Gould, Joni Mictchell‘s album ‘Blue’ is in third place, the album ‘Funeral’ by Arcade Fire was fourth, and in fifth-place, Oscar Peterson‘s ‘Night Train’.
Evaluations by pundits were not overwhelmingly positive at the time. Moving Stone’s John Mendelsohn called the collection a frustrating retread of prior, prevalent endeavors by Young, written work of “the discomfortingly unmistakable likeness of almost every melody on this collection to a prior Young arrangement — it’s as though he just included a steel guitar and new words to After The Gold Rush. An audit in The Montreal Gazette gave the collection a blended decision, calling it “humiliating” in spots however fascinating expressively, and singling out “Are You Ready for the Country?” as the record’s best cut