Neil Young’s “Harvest” Number One Canadian disc

Celebrating the amazing depth and diversity of Canadian musical talent, CBC Music has been counting down the ‘Top 100 Greatest Canadian Albums Ever’ during this month of July.

Today they announced the final Top 20 Canadian albums, and Neil Young’s 1972 album ‘Harvest’, was chosen number one.

In second-place, ‘The Goldberg Variations’ by Glen Gould, Joni Mictchell‘s album ‘Blue’ is in third place, the album ‘Funeral’ by Arcade Fire was fourth, and in fifth-place, Oscar Peterson‘s ‘Night Train’.

