Ben Heppner hosting ‘Saturday Afternoon at the Opera’

Ben Heppner is going from the opera stage to the studio as the new host of CBC Radio 2’s, ‘Saturday Afternoon at the Opera’.

“Radio has been part of my life ever since I was a kid… I would listen to distant broadcasts late into the night. That radio opened entire new worlds to me, beyond my home of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, worlds that eventually began to include opera.” That’s how the celebrated Canadian tenor, one of the great interpreters of Wagner, describes his relationship with radio in a video clip on the program’s website.

Of the opportunity, Ben Heppner said, I’m delighted to be new host of ‘Saturday Afternoon at the Opera’. It’s my chance to bring you great stories about opera (and) my friends and colleagues that bring opera to life.”

CBC Radio has been bringing opera to Canadians since 1939. Ben Heppner will make his debut, Saturday September 7th with the opera ‘Carmen’.