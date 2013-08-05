Ben Heppner hosting ‘Saturday Afternoon at the Opera’

Ben Heppner is going from the opera stage to the studio as the new host of CBC Radio 2’s, ‘Saturday Afternoon at the Opera’.
“Radio has been part of my life ever since I was a kid… I would listen to distant broadcasts late into the night. That radio opened entire new worlds to me, beyond my home of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, worlds that eventually began to include opera.” That’s how the celebrated Canadian tenor, one of the great interpreters of Wagner, describes his relationship with radio in a video clip on the program’s website.
Of the opportunity, Ben Heppner said, I’m delighted to be new host of ‘Saturday Afternoon at the Opera’. It’s my chance to bring you great stories about opera (and) my friends and colleagues that bring opera to life.”
CBC Radio has been bringing opera to Canadians since 1939. Ben Heppner will make his debut, Saturday September 7th with the opera ‘Carmen’.
Having worked with him over the years at the Canadian Opera Company my husband Bruce McMullan had fond memories of Mr.Hepner. He last saw him when he gave a talk at the Toronto Reference Library when we still lived in Toronto. Bruce faithfully listened to the opera program each Saturday & appreciated the insight Mr. Hepner added to the program. I wanted to let Ben know that Bruce passed away on February 8. His obituary will be in the Toronto Star on Sat. Feb. 18.
Sunday night October 23, 2016 I heard an aria sung by Joan Sutherland and it was wonderful. It was unfamiliar to me and I listen to quite a bit of opera. Could you please tell me which Verdi opera it was from?
Very much enjoy Ben Hepner and his backstage stories. My version of the little song he sang on to-day’s show Mar, 2nd. “Passengers will please refrain from flushing toilets while the train is standing in the station, I love you—-while the train is in the station you must practise constipation, if the train can’t move, then why should you? Keep the stories coming and you have one very devoted listener. Sincerely, Rebecca Stotland