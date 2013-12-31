We Are Winter: Canadian Olympic Committee’s mantra for Sochi

We Are Winter is the campaign and the hashtag launched today by the Canadian Olympic Committee.

In the final countdown to the Sochi Winter Olympics, Canada’s athletes are ready to compete and you can see some of what they’ll be bringing to the 22nd Winter Olympics in these ads and video profiles and social media posts.

The campaign, created by Proximity Canada, features voice-overs reciting 19th century Canadian poetry by writers such as Frederick George Scott and Helen Fairbairn.

It is the biggest campaign in the COC’s history and Canadians will be seeing it in Cineplex movie theatres, billboards, transit ads, and on social media.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced a partnership with Twitter, a first in the world. The games begin February 7th, 2014.