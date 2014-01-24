Marmite a popular spread in the UK is being investigated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Photo Credit: CBC

Banned in Canada?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 January, 2014 , 7 Comments ↓

Several everyday popular foods and snacks in Britain have come under government scrutiny in Canada.

Though they are iconic in the United Kingdom, and have long been sold in Canada, foods like Marmite- which has been around in Britain for more than a century; Ovaltine, the chocolate malt drink powder; Irn Bru, a caffienated soft drink; and Bovril a beef concentrate used in recipes or to make a hot drink since the 1870’s, are all under investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Ovaltine,(Ovomaltine) made from malt extract, whey, and cocoa is stirred into milk, often warmed milk, to make an iconic chocolate drink, since 1904

One specialty store in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan which caters to British afficiandos has been notified by the CFIA that products like Lucozade, Penguin Bars, Marmite, Ovaltine and Bovril are “enriched with vitamins and minerals” which seems to making them illegal. Irn Bru contains a red dye not on Canada’s approved list.

Some other canned foods and soups contained to much animal product.

The store, Brit Foods, already had a Christmas shipment seized by customs officials in Montreal late last year, and store owner Tony Badger says he’s been ordered to stop selling these products.

Brit Foods owner Tony Badger said many customers wanted to stock up on Irn Bru for Robbie Burns day and were very frustrated to find it had been pulled from the shelves. He says if too many of the products are banned, he may have to close. © CBC

Government inspectors had also visited his shop and removed items from the shelves.

The CFIA says it is reviewing the products, but there is no indication of how long a decision may take.

In the meantime Badger says if he can’t bring in new products, he may have to close his store.

The news of the CFIA action has reverberated all across the UK in several major newspapers and the BBC,

It’s also been spreading through online forums around the world/

In all cases people have been universally expressing varying degrees of shock and dismay at the situation.

7 comments on “Banned in Canada?
  1. gary james dean says:
    17 August 2017 at 12 h 42 min

    maybe instead of banning these chocolate drinks they should ban real killers such as cigarettes pipes e cigs and cigars. i,ve never had ovaltine before but it doesn,t sound to bad i think they should ban cigaretts instead, aso the irony is they want to legalize pot but ban harmless drinks such as ovaltine. i think the ban happy genius behind this should quit blowing his own horn and keep ovaltine on the shelves and ban cigarettes instead gary dean.

  2. Mister English says:
    12 May 2014 at 12 h 02 min

    Like Stamper, I’m 74, but didn’t come to Canada until 1982. I was brought up on Marmite, Bovril, and Ovaltine, and to my knowledge it did me more good than harm. There wasn’t much food about in the 40’s, so I enjoyed a cup of hot Bovril.
    There’s some Marmite in my cupboard. I don’t have any Ovaltine. Bought some in Walmart a year or two ago that tasted like poison. I discovered it came from the east somewhere. It got chucked immediately.
    I found this story when looking for where I could get some good old British Bovril, after mistakenly buying some so-called Bovril a year or so ago (made by Knorr), which is described as Vegetable (rather than beef extract), and said to be okay for adding as a seasoning in a little water, or directly to foods. I added it to gravy. It was awful!
    As for buying it abroad, I’m afraid it would probably be confiscated by Customs …

  3. Peter Ashcroft says:
    1 February 2014 at 2 h 18 min

    Will this sudden restrictive ruling soon result in an apologetic U-turn by the inspectorate. Test before you judge!

  4. The Rasmussens says:
    27 January 2014 at 19 h 21 min

    I grew up in UK – and have now been back living in Canada for the past 55 yrs – we use Marmite regularly to replenish salt if we become dizzy in summer from perspiration due to exercise – we never put salt on our food – so we keep Marmite for emergency use – obviously we will now need to stock up everytime we travel overseas to make sure we always have a jar in our Canadian cupboard

  5. Tessa Borner says:
    25 January 2014 at 18 h 55 min

    I’m British and was brought up on marmite and still have a jar in my cupboard here in Costa Rica.
    During ww2 it provided us with important B vitamins when we were so short of food and ovaltine was our comfort drink before bed. I’m 79 years old and so far have survived this long eating healthy food like marmite which has been around for 100 years. It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard of and hope Canada will come to its senses. How about Vegemite which is popular in Australia and New Zealand. Do you mean to say that coca cola, Pepsi cola, processed food is good for the health? I think not.

    • Stamper says:
      27 January 2014 at 22 h 17 min

      Tessa – beware Vegemite – as an NZ’er I can confirm that it has been a cause of great hair loss for me over the last 50 years to the point where the only thing left to pluck are my eye-brows. This is the next big doom/gloom story – soon to take over from Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming.

      Remember where you heard it first.

  6. ALAN WEBSTER says:
    25 January 2014 at 9 h 43 min

    I am a citizen of Canada – having been here since 1956 – but born ( In Glasgow) and brought up in Aberdeen until I emigrated at age of 17 in 1956 with my family My current age is 74

    In all that time I have had access to and used the product-Ovaltine – without any side effects what so – ever- at least due to the Ovaltine that i drink almost every day !

    Nowadays this is manufactured in Thailand- at least in Canada ! The bottle that I use now – the ” classic- classique ” version is all that I buy from my Safeway store – here in Surrey BC

    It is time that the ” Food inspectors ” in Manitoba find some other product to ban – for this one does NOT come to mind – as one that needs banning due to the products being used are not on a “approved list !”

