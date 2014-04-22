Dating website for farmers targets Canada

An online dating site called FarmersOnly is launching an advertising campaign to get more members in Canada. Although the website originated in the U.S., ten per cent of its 1.5 million members are Canadian, and it boasts at least one happy marriage as a result of one of its matches.

Daniel Seitz was at home on his family’s farm in the western province of Saskatchewan, watching a TV agriculture report, when an ad popped up on the screen and tugged at his lonely heart, reports CBC. The ad promised to steer him clear of city slicker singles and to match him with a potential partner who would be comfortable in cowboy boots and living on the land.

Seitz met Chelsea Henderson on the site and arranged to have supper with her at a restaurant half way between his cattle farm and her horse ranch. They are now married. Seitz became “Dad” to her little girl and is now expecting his own child.