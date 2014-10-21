The roughly 900-kilogram anchor was unearthed on Oct. 14 by an excavation crew at the Royal Canadian Navy's dockyard in Halifax. The work is part of the navy's preparations for the National Shipbuilding Procurement Strategy.Cleaned of mud, the anchor was displayed for the media today. Each link of the anchor chain weighs 34kg.
Photo Credit: CBC

Artefact of the HMCS Niobe unveiled

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 October, 2014 , 1 Comment ↓

In a symbolic coincidence of events, October 21 is an important date for Canada’s Navy.

It’s the date of Canada’s first official warship, and the date an arteifact related to the ship was unveiled.

The first modern warship of the 20th century for Canada’s fledgling navy, was the HMCS Niobe, an 11,000-tonne armoured cruiser purchased by Canada from the Royal Navy (RN). The warship entered into Halifax Harbour on October 21, 1910, having steamed across the Atlantic from Portsmouth, England.

null
the HMCS Niobe, crica 1911 © Royal Canadian Navy

Indeed that date was symbolically timed to coincide with the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar in order to symbolize the transfer to the Naval Service of Canada of the intangible and priceless winning tradition of the parent Royal Navy.

In September of 1915, the ship was paid off, and tied up at Halifax harbour where it became a depot ship.

In December 1917, the ship was less than a kilometre from the incredible explosion of a munitions ship which destroyed much of the city. Tragically several of the crew were among the massive number of deaths while the force of the blast tore off two of the ships four funnels, broke windows and caused much damage to the superstructure. The huge wave of displaced water ripped the concrete-embedded anchors of the vessel and it began to drift away.

Soon brought back into position, three new anchors were use to hold the ship which remained as a depot vessel until de-commissioned in 1920, and broken up for scrap in 1922.

It is believed the anchor discovered during demolitions along the government dock is one of those addional anchors.

It’s discovery was officially announced today, October 21.

null
Every October 21 is celebrated by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) as Niobe Day which gives RCN personnel a chance to reflect on their collective accomplishments since 1910, what it means to be members of the profession of arms, and what is required of them to ensure the RCN’s continued excellence, both at sea and ashore, in the years to come. Today the RCN announced a new a stylized flying Canadian Ensign as its new visual identifier. The new Canadian Ensign was adopted in 2013. © RCN
One comment on “Artefact of the HMCS Niobe unveiled
  1. John says:
    24 October 2017 at 16 h 09 min

    October 21st is Trafalgar Day, a celebration of the victory won by the Royal Navy, commanded by Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson, over the combined French and Spanish fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar on 21 October 1805. Niobe day is not a thing.

    It would appear that some one is trying to distance itself from traditions that have been celebrated by the Royal Canadian Navy for over a hundred years.

    Reply
﻿

