History- War Story-documentary series for Remembrance Week

New episodes of a very moving and powerful series on Canadians in war will air on Canada’s History channel television in the coming week as a lead-up to Remembrance Day of November 11th. Earlier episodes will also be re-broadcast during that time.
November 11th is the day when Canadians pause and remember the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions around the world, from the last century to this.
With no narration, the new series deals mostly with the Second World War and features archival footage and recent very personal interviews with the surviving soldiers, citizens, and “enemy” combatants, who lived through unimaginable situations and who in many cases, tell their stories after decades of keeping their experiences to themselves.
It’s called “War Story”. The series Director/Co-Executive Producer is Barry Stevens.Listen
Broadcast schedule in Canada Remembrance Week, History Channel in Canada begins Saturday November 8th at 0600-0630 with the episode- “Kapyong: Forgotten Battle”- where Canadians were outnumbered 10-1 in Korea but held out against wave after wave of Chinese attacks and so managed to save the Korean capital.
The series of documentaries runs to November 11- finishing with “Sector Sarajevo” the untold story of Canada’s deadly mission in a city under siege.
In the summer of 1992, Canadian soldiers were sent to the Yugoslav city of Sarajevo as part of a UN peacekeeping mission — but in a nightmare situation, they had to break the rules and use deadly force to confront warlords and kill snipers
Other earlier episodes from the series will be also be repeated from Nov 06-11 early in the mornings and include
“Out of the Clouds” paratroops in Normandy WWII
“Ortona”-one of the fiercest battles of the Italy campaign
“D-Day +1”- Canadians make the furthest gains of all Allies, and have to defend against fierce counterattacks trying to break the Allied invasion.
“Bomb Girls remembered”- about the women who built the Allied arsenal
“The Sinking of the Esquimalt”- the last RCN vessel sunk in WWII, and many more
New episodes from the series runs in the evenings
Sunday Nov. 9 8:30pmET/PT “Whistle for a Tiffy”
Monday Nov. 10 8:30pmET/PT “Where Hell Is: The Leopold and Scheldt”
*for further information on the series write to : info@52media.ca
I had to write. As I was growing up I never knew much about the war. The only war I knew of was the Korean conflict. That was when my Mother had taken my brother and I to a matinee in Vernon 1951. I recall a short film about Canadian troops pushing forward etc. After the matinee I asked my Mother what is war. Mom replied is that soldiers shooting at each other. That was it. In 1955 my Uncle had gone overseas to attend the World Youth Festival. When he returned that was the time I begun to understand what war was about. My Uncle spoke about Auschwitz. The stories he heard and the millions who were murdered in that camp. It was frightening. My Uncle had sent us a package containing documents of that camp. In 1955 those documents were illegal and considered as propaganda. My Uncle left in the 1st week of October of 1955. The day after Thanksgiving of 1955 my little world crumbled. I spoke about the war and these concentration camps. Oh yes I was reported. The crap hit the fan. The teacher severely punished me for that school term. The witch was to swear a warrant against mt Uncle and my Parents. It was all propaganda. Rumours the school was about to have me suspended etc. I was segregated from having any association with any of the classmates. I hated school. The girl who reported me was in her glory. Her father also served. Guess what? Her father didn’t want to talk about the war. The same girl’s mother confronted me and told me that the war never happened and the holocaust was communist propaganda. The girl’s mother had the gall by telling me that I was lucky not to have been suspended. My teacher must have been a Nazi Sympathizer. What really was amazing. Thirty-eight of the class believed her. Sad when the holocaust having been deemed as propaganda. Sad.