As urban sprawl pushes into wooded areas, many coyotes have adapted to human actiiity rather than flee. Recently it seems they have become less fearful, attacking both people and pets in residential areas. Some interbreeding with wolves has also resulted in a larger "coywolf" animal
Photo Credit: Associated Press

Coyote attacks increase in Ontario

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 17 November, 2014 , 4 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

There are growing concerns over a recent increase in the aggressiveness of coyotes in southern Ontario.

null
A home surveillance camera caught the scene in a Burlington backyard as a coyote attacked a small Cocker spaniel. It only let go when the owner ran out and start screaming at the coyote. The dog was badly injured but survived. © Jenn and David Reid

In recent years, there have been several attacks on pets, and even on people.  The most recent attack came as a coyote brazenly attacked a cocker spaniel in a back yard in Burlington.

By far, the most developed and populated area of Canada is in southern Ontario spreading out from the country’s biggest city, Toronto.

Known as the greater Toronto area (GTA),  it includes other cities including Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton and has now spread outward to include the major city of Hamilton (GTHA). The region is home to over 6 million people.

In spite of the urbanization and the vast human presence, coyotes have not been chased away and seem to be thriving.

However, the recent spate of attacks has officials concerned. There have been four attacks on smaller dogs in Mississauga, including one last week in which a Yorkshire terrier was being walked by its owner.

null
Map of what is now known as the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) the most pupulous and fastest growing urban area in Canada. Coyotes have adapted to human presence, and becoming bolder. © metrolinx-Govt Ontario

A coyote ripped the small dog from its leash and carried it off into a bush area.

A small Chihuahuas was killed in a driveway by two suspected coywolves, a cross breed between a wolf and coyote.

Earlier this month a woman was bitten on the leg in her driveway in Brampton, while in September another Brampton woman was bitten.

Of even greater concern was an attack in 2012 on an 8 year old girl playing in a friend’s backyard in Oakville near a wooded ravine.  It tried to grab the young girl’s leg leaving bruises and bite marks, but let go as the children made it to the back door.  Police later killed a coyote nearby.

Coyote Watch Canada, a wildlife advocacy group is heading to Brampton, Mississauga, and Burlington to meet with officials and visit the sites of the attacks.

Lesley Sampson, founding executive director of Coyote Watch Canada, is quoted in the Toronto Star newspaper saysing, “Something’s happened and there’s been a change in coyote behaviour.”  She will also head into the wooded areas to investigate coyote habita to determine what food is available to coyotes and where they are.

Experts say that in some cases people have left food out thinking the animals are stray dogs. They also say people should wait until moring to put out garbage, and keep pets inside at night.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

4 comments on “Coyote attacks increase in Ontario
  1. audrey tendam says:
    27 March 2017 at 21 h 20 min

    I think rabies could be a factor in these coyote attacks as last fall rabies was epidemic..in skunks and raccoons and Fox’s..so tge coyote that attacked the horse the other day might have had rabies and is still running loose..i hope the horse is up to date with its rabies shot.

    Reply
  2. Lynn brisebois says:
    29 September 2016 at 10 h 12 min

    In brockville ont there are coyotes behind louis street that have killed two beautiful dogs in the last year that im aware of they run along the railway tracks and are being spotted more and more during the day also they are getting bolder and dont seem fearful at all something needs to be done before children end up being attcked

    Reply
  3. George says:
    27 July 2015 at 6 h 10 min

    Last February 2015 on my crpsscointry sking trip i was chased by a pack of 6, and it was in north of Guelph, this forest i go to for sport recreation has the same pack wondering arround, im aware of them because few weeks ago have seen them in tje same area but it was a daylight not evening….

    Reply
  4. Shane Stewart says:
    1 December 2014 at 10 h 49 min

    This is becoming such a problem, we just lost our cat Saturday night (Nov 29, 2014) to a pack of coyotes in Brooklin, Ontario. All we found was a large area covered in his fur and a few small pieces. What is particularly scary about this is that is happened in the park of a school across the street from me that is surrounded by houses and Children (Blaire Ridge Public School).

    I feel for anyone else that has to endure finding their family pet in such a way.

    Shane Stewart

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International'The Big Maple Leaf', worth millions stolen in GermanyAnimals, Economy, Education, Health, International, Science and Technology, SocietyCancer screening: 'Man's best friend' takes on a whole new meaningEconomy, SocietyIncome insecurity driving personal bankruptciesArts and Entertainment, Economy, History, International, SocietyNiagara Falls, Maid of the Mist earliest launchPolitics, SocietyOnline course tackles racial profiling of consumersSociety, SportsSnowboarder has surgery for multiple injuriesPolitics, SocietyMontreal's police chief to release plan aimed at corruption on FridayHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyDisabled woman lodges human rights complaint after being denied access to Toronto bar's washroomEnvironment, International, Lifestyle, Science and TechnologyCanadian Shield roses for northern climates and Canada's 150th!Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyThe LINK Online, March 25, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Janine Sutto s'éteintVoici ce qui devrait capter l'attention dans le budget LeitaoLes temps d'attente en santé s'améliorent, mais les inégalités régionales persistent3 femmes tuées dans une violente collision à BeaupréDes retours au pays durs « comme une rupture amoureuse »Le sénat s'intéresse aux relations russes du gendre de TrumpLa réforme électorale au Liban, plus qu'une guerre de clochersRacisme : Lisée reproche à Couillard de faire le procès des QuébécoisInquiétudes et mécontentement aux consultations sur la modernisation de l'ONELa « liberté totale » maintenant absente en télévision, déplore Janette Bertrand
Bizarre breastfeeding column is a viral gift for Michael Chong. He might as well own it: Robyn UrbackSenator Lynn Beyak says she doesn't need 'any more education' on residential schoolsOrphaned Calgary children 'tortured' by aunt and uncle with needles and lighters, Crown tells trial'Unprecedented' dinosaur tracks found in Australia's Jurassic ParkNFL approves Raiders' move to Las VegasMaxime Bernier says he'd deploy military as needed to stop illegal border crossingsU.S. may cut funding to sanctuary cities, attorney general saysMarijuana legalization could leave provinces responsible for pot rulesHockey Canada to make smaller ice surfaces mandatory for youngest kids' gamesTrump's son-in-law volunteers to answer questions about Russia meetings