Canadian government’s claim of skilled trades shortfall open to question, report

Canadian government ads that claim the Canadian economy will need “one million skilled tradesmen and women” over the next decade. as part of a publicity campaign to promote a government funded apprentice loan program, may not be correct, according to a report Sunday (January 11) by Canada’s public broadcaster CBC.
Journalist Susana Mas reports that “independent forecasts and even the government’s own projections tell a different story” about the shortage.
According to Mas “The government pointed CBC News to “a combination of industry estimates,” several of which were written by Rick Miner, the president of Miner & Miner Ltd., a management consulting firm specializing in labour market issues.”
But Mas reports “Miner concluded that Canada will face a “major problem” with skilled worker shortages if nothing changes over the next 16 years.” And he could not point to any labour data showing Canada would face a shortage of “one million skilled trades” workers over the next decade.
She says that Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper was “more careful” when he announced the apprenticeship program last week, citing “one million additional skilled workers” – not a shortfall of “trades” workers.
A federal government press release announcing the start of applications for the loan program says “The [Canadian think tank] Conference Board of Canada predicts that Canada will need one million additional skilled workers by 2020.”
In her report CBC’s Mas points out the prediction was made in “a 14-year-old Conference Board of Canada report that found the labour shortfall could reach nearly a million workers by 2020. But the non-profit think-tank revisited the report a little over a year ago and publicly said the so-called “million worker shortfall” was “not possible” and widely “misunderstood.”
“In that same report, we explained that a worker shortfall is ‘logically impossible,'” wrote Pedro Antunes, the deputy chief economist at the Conference Board of Canada, in a commentary published on Nov. 11, 2013.
More information:
CBC News/Susana Mas – Apprenticeship ad’s claim of skilled trades shortfall open to question – here
Government of Canada press release – PM announces that the Canada Apprentice Loan program is now accepting applications – here
Conference Board/Pedro Antunes – A Labour Market Shortage of 1 Million by 2020? Where We Stand Today – here
Employment and Social Development Canada video on Canada Apprenticeship Loan program below:
http://youtu.be/Y_3dpdC_Rr4
There is no shortage of skilled trades in Canada , half the electricians , carpenters , plumbers ect are unemployed , there is number of them that are not willing to work for 15 dollars an hour and to travel forever to get to a job. So when they say there is a shortage they should add that , so then comes in a tradesman from poland or wherever who is willing to work for that because he wants his papers and is willing to do whatever it takes for whatever it takes , it sickens me when they say there is a shortage of trades people here when half of them are sitting at home looking for a job that can afford them a living.
I’m 38 years old, and have been travelling back and forth across Canada since I was a kid. I’ve been a laborer in many different trades in many different province’s. There hasn’t been a need for new “skilled” people in over five years for most trades. Just ask anyone looking for work and they’ll tell you. Go down to your local union or association. They’ll all tell you the same thing. “We have lots of ticketed experienced people who are out of work, and student’s fresh out of school with maybe a foundations course under their belt don’t even get considered” Its all lies designed to make Canada look good, and to keep all our institutions going, and to keep money flowing from worldly investors which of course is what its all really about anyway. In the end the politicians get a kick back and a piece of the gravy train, as long as they keep the big lie intact. Investment! Investment! Investment!
There is already WAY too many people in CANADA looking for jobs. Thousands of students every year, Thousands of foreigner’s, not to mention thousands of older citizen’s like me who can’t get into any trade now cause the job market is just too saturated with people.
Colleges, Universities’, and job center’s will all tell you lies to keep themselves in a job and keep the money flowing. The cracks are already there, and its only a matter of time before people realize the big truth, Its all just a scam to keep the 1% happy and fat with money.
Michael Friend
So….Lies !