‘If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late’ rapper Drake’s surprise new album

Thursday night Toronto rapper Drake posted a cover photo on Twitter and an iTunes link to his new album “If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late”. Earlier on Thursday (February 12) Drake had posted a short film “Jungle“.

The 17 song collection can now be heard on his website.

Writing about the album, Jim Farber of the New York Daily News says: “It’s slow, and minimalist in a way Drake fans will find familiar. The Canadian rapper stood out from the start with his methodical rapping style and sleepy beats. But much of the new album goes the extra mile towards the spare and the airy. The music only kicks into something more rhythmically aggressive, verbally dense, and conceptually fascinating, in the final trio of tracks.”

The Guardian review: “Intimate, intense, wistful, endlessly questioning, open-hearted Drake, backed by pristine machine beats, with aching chord sequences and lovely synth codas – longtime Drake fans will find much to appreciate here.”

More information:

Drake’s website – here

Toronto Star – Drake releases surprise new album – here

New York Daily News – Canadian rapper unleashes surprise 17-song album on iTunes that is exercise in minimalism – here

Guardian – Drake: If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late review – intimate, intense, wistful – here

twitter.com/wojtekgwiazda