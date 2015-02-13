Toronto rapper Drake surprised fans Thursday night (February 12) tweeting the title of his new album ‘If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late’ and a link to the music.
Photo Credit: Drake

‘If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late’ rapper Drake’s surprise new album

By Wojtek Gwiazda | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 13 February, 2015

Thursday night Toronto rapper Drake posted a cover photo on Twitter and an iTunes link to his new album “If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late”. Earlier on Thursday (February 12) Drake had posted a short film “Jungle“.

The 17 song collection can now be heard on his website.

Writing about the album, Jim Farber of the New York Daily News says: “It’s slow, and minimalist in a way Drake fans will find familiar. The Canadian rapper stood out from the start with his methodical rapping style and sleepy beats. But much of the new album goes the extra mile towards the spare and the airy. The music only kicks into something more rhythmically aggressive, verbally dense, and conceptually fascinating, in the final trio of tracks.”

The Guardian review: “Intimate, intense, wistful, endlessly questioning, open-hearted Drake, backed by pristine machine beats, with aching chord sequences and lovely synth codas – longtime Drake fans will find much to appreciate here.”

More information:
Drake’s website – here
Toronto Star – Drake releases surprise new album – here
New York Daily News – Canadian rapper unleashes surprise 17-song album on iTunes that is exercise in minimalism – here
Guardian – Drake: If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late review – intimate, intense, wistful – here

twitter.com/wojtekgwiazda

8 comments on “‘If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late’ rapper Drake’s surprise new album
  1. Newest Movies HD says:
    11 December 2017 at 4 h 19 min

    great music

    Reply
  2. 70nobs says:
    3 May 2017 at 2 h 01 min

    helo i love this hot mixtape..thanks

    Reply
  3. Searchblog says:
    22 April 2017 at 14 h 10 min

    Drake is such an influential Canadian artist

    Reply
  4. Tusad says:
    4 April 2017 at 9 h 18 min

    I love Drake’s songs.

    Reply
  5. Antino says:
    4 April 2017 at 9 h 16 min

    Nice album.

    Reply
  6. Wayne says:
    11 August 2015 at 3 h 13 min

    Really nice. Doppest album

    Reply
  7. 70mack says:
    17 April 2015 at 16 h 12 min

    hi…. i love this mixtape

    Reply
  8. mehdi belaaguir says:
    14 February 2015 at 18 h 21 min

    thank you for these great informations.

    Reply
﻿

