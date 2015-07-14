Plenty of Fish (POF) is the Vancouver-based on-line dating website that has over 100 million users

Plenty of Fish (POF) is the Vancouver-based on-line dating website that has over 100 million users
Photo Credit: CBC

Plenty of Fish dating site sold to U.S. Match Group

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 14 July, 2015 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Plenty of Fish, the Vancouver-based dating site that has become the largest in the world, has been sold. The Match Group, which owns Match.com, OKCupid and Tinder, paid US$575 million in cash.

On its website, Match Group CEO Sam Yagan says, it was attracted to PlentyOfFish’s consistent growth, and the New York-based company plans to integrate POF’s mobile app into its existing family of digital and online dating services.

“You just talk to a few people and you go out on dates”

In March, PlentyOfFish surpassed 100 million users. It is the number one dating site in Brazil and all English-speaking countries and still growing in France, Spain and Germany.

Canadian CEO and founder Markus Frind launched the company from his Vancouver apartment in 2003. Now it has 75 employees.

Plenty of babies

Frind grew up on a remote farm near Hudson’s Hope, in the interior of British Columbia,  He lived in a house that didn’t have running water and electricity until he was 10.  But he played speed chess with his dad all through his childhood and said it helped him learn to make decisions quickly. Eventually he graduated in computer systems from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Last October, Marcus Frind, a recent father, who met his wife when they both worked for a former employer, told CBC Vancouver that his site was responsible for plenty of babies; at least a miilion at that time!

When asked about profile advice or secrets, Frind said, “At the end of the day what it really comes down to is you just talk to a few people and you go out on dates. It’s literally just about going on dates. I think if you have about six dates you’ll find someone that you have a relationship with.”

Frind says one of the secrets to the site’s success is that it serves a wide demographic, people from 20 on up.

The Match Group said the deal is subject to approval from the federal industry minister and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter, or sometime in October.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Plenty of Fish dating site sold to U.S. Match Group
  1. David says:
    21 December 2016 at 16 h 00 min

    It WAS growing because it was free.
    Match will put a stop to the free and hence it will stop growing and shrink rapidly.
    Time for a new free site like pof that’s actually free.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietySanta Claus- cleared to fly Christmas eveArts and Entertainment, SocietyCanada gears up for game show featuring booksSocietyOttawa opens nominations for Canada's next set of UNESCO World Heritage SitesEconomyInflation down, retail sales up: Statistics CanadaIndigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyPolicy of exclusion by Aboriginal group heading to human rights tribunalSocietyPolice ride buses to catch distracted driversEconomy, Science and Technology, SocietyUPDATED: Telecom regulator declares broadband Internet basis service in CanadaHistory, Science and TechnologyNew prehistoric bird species discovered in Canadian ArcticEconomy, Education, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Sports, Work & LabourPanel recommends change of direction to help young find jobsEconomy, EnvironmentEnvironmental groups ‘thrilled’ with U.S.-Canada ban on Arctic drilling

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le front commun des provinces éclate, Fredericton et Ottawa ont une entente bilatérale en santéL'artiste québécoise Corno meurt à 64 ansAlexandre Taillefer s'offre L'actualitéL'armée syrienne crie victoire à AlepPremière mésentente Trump-Poutine, aux relents de guerre froideLa directrice de campagne de Trump promue à la Maison-BlancheClinton a remporté le vote populaire par 2,86 millions de votesNotre Voie lactée cachait un monstreTrudeau rembourse 38 000 $ en dépenses indues aux contribuablesAlice Paquet : le rapport d'enquête entre les mains du DPCP
This classic 'Icelandic' cake is more common today in Canada than IcelandCandidates for lucrative federal tribunal jobs must have high-speed internetPolice use new tactic to catch texting drivers: riding the busHistory shows military stopgaps like the Super Hornets often get discardedTrudeau pays back taxpayers about $38K for personal expensesThis bill will save lives. Why are the Liberals against it?Why a Sikh community in Regina is wishing people Merry Christmas — and only thatGerman market attack suspect's brother urges him to surrenderTurkish cleric denies any involvement in assassination of Russian ambassadorNorth Carolina senate votes against repeal of transgender bathroom bill