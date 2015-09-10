Canadian paediatricians modify position on circumcision

T
The Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) has slightly modified it’s position on male circumcision.
The last position statement released by the CPS in 1996 stated that circumcision of the foreskins of male penises, was “not recommended as a routine procedure”. That was because the benefits and risks balanced each other out.
The new position statement says,it “does not recommend the routine circumcision of every newborn male.”
The slightly modified difference it says, is because new evidence shows there are added benefits to the procedure including it may prevent or reduce the spread of HIV.
Dr. Joan Robinson, a paediatric infectious disease specialist in Edmonton says removal of the foreskin can also reduce the incidence of urinary tract infections in young boys, prevent sexually transmitted pathogens like herpes simplex virus and human papillomavirus in older boys and adult males, while protecting against penile cancer.
Quoted by the Canadian press she says, “”I think for most parents, it’s basically a cosmetic procedure, unless you’re part of a religion that insists that you have to have it done. We’re simply saying that for parents who are for whatever reasons keen on having their son circumcised, there’s now a little more evidence than there used to be about potential benefits.”
Male circumcision as a cultural or religious ritual has been practised for thousands of years, but it became a neonatal medical procedure in Britain and North America in the late 19th century to promote genital hygiene, lower disease risk, and the potential for having the procedure done later in life due to complications from non-retracting foreskins
In the middle of the last century, most Canadian boys were circumcised as a matter of course, but that number has since declined and only about a third of newborn males are circumcised.
Doctors recommend that if the procedure is to be done, it should be done in the first week of life. They say waiting increases the risk of complications like infection, and that of increased pain.
Because it’s considered a cosmetic operation, it is not generally covered by public insurance plans. It is usually performed before discharge from the hospital or at specialized out-patient clinics and can cost $300-$500.
Dr. Jeremy Friedman, associate pediatrician-in-chief at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
“My advice to most of those families tends to be there really isn’t a good medical reason to convince you to do it or convince you to not do it.”
As long as the surgery is performed by people who are well-trained, in a setting with good hygiene practices and good pain relief, “it really is a very safe procedure with a very low risk of any real complications,” Friedman says.
“I think the tricky part is interpreting how important it is for your son.”
With files from Canadian Press
CPS should take a more radical stand on the genital mutalation. Thats right, this just like FGM if not worse, and leaves sexual fristrations in the future of the child. CPS should be giving warnings about the aftermath of the procedure. What are barbaric practice, where is the rationality.
One benefit to banning circumcision is that Jewish boys can’t be singled out and herded to the concentration camps like they were during WWII, and Muslim boys can’t be singled out like they were during the partition of Pakistan and India.
The practice of surgically altering (mutilating) the perfectly normal and healthy genitalia of children is nothing short of bizarre. There is no other body part that is amputated for specious prophylactic reasons. Girls are protected by law. What happened to equal rights? The fact that the CPS refuses to acknowledge that there are physiological as well as psychological effects from infant circumcision is most disturbing.
Well if they are talking about cost savings because of diseases. We should be performing double mastectomy on all girls because Breast cancer if far more prevalent then penile cancer.
If you are referring to UTI and issues with it. Women and Girls by a large margin are more prone to it then males. Should we be removing vaginas and performing hysterectomy because women by far have more problems and diseases attributed with the reproductive system.
I love the quote “I think the tricky part is interpreting how important it is for your son.”
LOL
The mental gymnastics. FYI. The cosmetics industry make a fortune from foreskins.
Because we all know that an Infant is able to make informed decision and is or the legal age to consent.
Also the HIV studies in AFRICA has been thrashed by western scientists as being completely and totally useless and they actually show an increase of HIV infections due to the false sense of protection.
Exactly the same arguments are used for and against male circumcision as for and against female circumcision. Both practices are abhorrent and should be banned under the same law.
You make it sound like there is overwhelming benefit I would argue against that. But let’s just say for the sake of argument that you’re right why we can eliminate penile cancer 100% if we remove the penis altogether. Or we can eliminate breast cancer altogether but conducting double mastectomies. The point is you don’t consider the detrimental effects of removing the foreskin which is incredibly rich in nerve endings, provides natural lubrication and so on.
I see this decision of the CPS as completely backwards. There’s a reason why other countries have banned male circumcision all together. For instance, circumcision (for non-health related) newborn boys is currently banned in all Australian public hospitals. Yet for some reason Canada has elected to go in the opposite direction.
This is nothing less than a violation of a newborn baby boy’s rights.
Ah, Brian Morris. A man who literally regularly takes part in websites dedicated to circumsion fetishists (that is, people who find circumcisizing infant boys sexuall arousing).
He’s a quack.
http://circwatch.org/why-does-brian-morris-links-his-site-to-a-circumfetish-page/
Female circumcision also has benefits….but we are strongly opposed to it and for good reason – its mutilation. Male circumcision is mutililation but we go on propagating the myth that the benefits outweigh the risks (of course never even mentioning that it severs tens of thousands of sensory nerve cells).
The fact is the risks alone outweigh the benefits substantially.
Here’s more: http://www.avoiceformen.com/men/circumcision-the-double-standard-of-genital-mutilation-i2-menshealth
If the boy grows up concerned about HIV then let HIM make that decision for himself whe HE is at the age of consent. At that time he can decide for himself if he wants to have a small marginal reduction in contracting HIV (at the reality of losing sensation) or decide to use a condom.
The africa studies were flawed. Most ended before any results. Hiv is not prevented by circumcision. Fluid exchange through heterosexual sex transmits more effectively through the male urethra and the african males still contracted hiv. Instead of cutting them they should have handed out condoms.
Circumcision is a clear-cut human rights violation, whether it is performed on boys or girls, and whether for religious or secular reasons. Ethically it may be time to re-open the conversation on the most mild forms of female genital cutting, on the assumption that analogous interventions on infant male genitals might also be justified.
I just had one in my forties… I’am very clean yet i got infections all the time on foreskin. Glad iam done now. Also a reason i had my son done.
You were probably too clean! The inner foreskin is a mucous membrane and the application of soap often disrupts the natural flora. Just like you would not use soap under your eyelid – and why most women use plain water.
Canada, again with their act together. Baby boys need protection, just like baby girls.
The new policy recognises benefits and risk, but understates the benefits and overstates the risks. Nevertheless the new policy clearly advocates newborn circumcision in particular for boys at risk. That includes those living in high risk populations where HIV and STIs are rife. An accurate benefit to risk analysis was published last year and cited by the CDC in its policy recommendations (p. 23 of http://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/docs/MC-factsheet-508.pdf). This found benefits exceed risks by 100 to 1 and that over their lifetime, half of uncircumcised males suffer a medical condition caused by their foreskin (Mayo Clin Proc article in 2014):
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24702735
Infant male circumcision is cost-saving for prevention of infections (Johns Hopkins study): http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22911349
The high protective effect of infant male circumcision against urinary tract infections over the lifetime:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23201382
Why male circumcision protects against heterosexual HIV infection in developed countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Europe and Australia: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22452415
No adverse effect on sexual function or pleasure: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23937309
The strong protective effect of circumcision against cancer of the penis.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21687572
Why infancy is the best time to circumcise a boy: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22373281
It is necessary to be a racist and sexist, and to deny the sexual functions of both sexes prepuce lost to male and female prepucectomies, and to deny all the short and long term physical and psychological risks and harms from infant and childhood circumcision and excisions, and to deny the human rights violation from steeling the undeveloped, healthy functioning exterior parts of a mans or woman’s reproductive organ as infants or children, in order to be a proponent of infant circumcision. It is a psychosis to put your faith in genital mutilation instead of proper hygiene education. Both sexes prepuces are not pretty to look at but that doesn’t give a parent the right to cause them to become dysfunctional.
Male circumcision of HIV+ men increases the risk rates of HIV infection for all the women they have sex with.
http://abcnews.go.com/Health/Healthday/story?id=8105119&page=1
Great to see you referencing lots of your own studies Professor Morris – as usual.
So, I’ve seen you quote this often: “A risk-benefit analysis of conditions that neonatal circumcision protects against revealed that benefits exceed risks by at least 100 to 1 and that over their lifetime, half of uncircumcised males will require treatment for a medical condition associated with retention of the foreskin.”
Please, for my benefit, explain the math behind ‘100 to 1’ figure and how the heck you arrived at that; then explain why in Europe and Scandinavia there simply is NOT the epidemic of foreskin related diseases which you assert affects half the mostly intact male population? My guess is both of your assertions are totally preposterous and exaggerated BS that bears no relation to reality. Show me the figures and facts.
How interesting: when Brian Morris cites 7 papers, 6 were written by Brian Morris. Self-citing is usually seen as very bad form among scientists. But then again, his obsession with circumcision has nothing to do with science, does it?
http://www.intactwiki.org/wiki/Brian_J._Morris
The CPS press release put it like this:
“OTTAWA— In an updated statement released today, the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) continues to recommend against the routine circumcision of newborn males.”
This is what some other national medical organizations say:
Royal Australasian College of Physicians
“After reviewing the currently available evidence, the RACP believes that the frequency of diseases modifiable by circumcision, the level of protection offered by circumcision and the complication rates of circumcision do not warrant routine infant circumcision in Australia and New Zealand.”
(almost all the men responsible for this statement will be circumcised themselves, as the male circumcision rate in Australia in 1950 was about 90%. “Routine” circumcision is now *banned* in public hospitals in Australia.)
British Medical Association
“to circumcise for therapeutic reasons where medical research has shown other techniques to be at least as effective and less invasive would be unethical and inappropriate.”
The Royal Dutch Medical Association
“The official viewpoint of KNMG and other related medical/scientific organisations is that non-therapeutic circumcision of male minors is a violation of children’s rights to autonomy and physical integrity.”
German Pediatric Association
“Therefore it is not understandable that circumcision of boys should be allowed but that of girls prohibited worldwide. Male circumcision is basically comparable with FGM types Ia and Ib that the Schafi Islamic school of law supports”
The German Pediatric Association actually campaigned for infant male circumcision to be banned, and the Dutch said they’d support a ban if they didn’t fear that would drive the practice underground.