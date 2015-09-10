Victory Aircraft of Toronto, produced 433 MarkX Lancaster Bombers. Canada also produced Hurricane Fighters, Mosquito-fighter-bombers, Canso amphibians and many many more

History: Sept.10,1939, it’s WAR for Canada

Everyone hoped it would not come to this, but the storm clouds had been brewing for years

The Munich Agreement of September 1938, signed by England, France, Germany, and Italy, had allowed Nazi Germany to occupy the “Sudetenland” portion of Czechoslavakia in an effort to appease Hitler and avoid war. Czechs had not been invited to the conference and the deal broke another agreement, that of a military alliance the country had with France and Britain.

“The peace in our time” statement of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain while he held aloft a copy of the agreement with Hitler, did not last long at all. Within a year, Germany had occupied the rest of Czechoslovakia, and invaded Poland. Britain was now cornered by another treaty, with Poland, and declared war on Germany on September 3rd.

Workman John Hawkins of Toronto checks the tags of Bren machine-guns at the John Inglis Co. plant in Toronto. Canada produced millions of arms for the Allied war effort. © Archives Canada mikan-3197327

Unlike in WWI, this time Britain’s declaration did not automatically include Canada.  Although there was never a doubt about Canada’s commitment, Canada’s then Prime Minister Mackenzie-King wanted to assert Canadian independence on the issue and delayed an announcement for a week.

On September 7, a special two-day session of the Canadian Parliament was called and gave approval for joining the war.

“Ronnie the Bren Gun Girl”; Veronica Foster, an employee of the John Inglis Co in Toronto, became the poster symbol for the million women working in factories to replace male workers who’d gone to fight. This promotional idea was a hit and increased support for the war effort. Her image later featured in the New York Times. inspired the better known American fictional character of Rosie the Riveter, which Americans created for the same purpose some two years later. © Archives Canada PA-119766

Canada mobilizes before Britain

The official declaration of war on Germany was made following the sessions, and announced publicly on September 10. 1939

What is little known is that Canada had already begun a partial mobilization in August, well before Britain. In fact the Canadian Active Service Force was mobilized on September 1, two days before the British declaration of war, and well before its own declaration on September 10;

Even so, Canada was ill-prepared with a standing army of only about 4,500, and few dozen mostly outdated aircraft, and six ageing destroyers.

Workers on the deck of a motor torpedo boat, under construction in Montreal, Québec, Canada, 24 April 1941. Canada's role in the war was critical in the victory, providing all types of military hardware along with food, construction material, oil, medicine, clothing and valiant fighting forces.
A nation of only about 11 million at the time, Canada soon had one million citizen volunteers in uniform. Many other Canadians had been signed into the British Royal Air Force or served with the British army and navy.

A mostly agricultural nation at the time, Canadian industry grew exponentially and turned almost exclusively to war manufacture.

Canada produced hundreds of thousands of uniquely Canadian Military Pattern (CMP) vehicles like this 1944 Chevrolet 60cwt restored in the 1990’s by Marc Montgomery. They served in all theatres and with almost all allied forces including Britain, and Russia. © Marc Montgomery

Canada produced literally millions of machine-guns, pistols, and rifles, many millions more of ammunition and shells, along with artillery pieces, naval guns, warships, armed and unarmed cargo ships, bombers (eg Lancaster), trainers and fighters (eg Hurricane, Mosquito), tanks and armoured vehicles, communications equipment, uniforms and webbing, medicine and equipment, and hundreds of thousands of cargo and specialized military trucks as well as creating the largest air-crew training programme in history. Canada also supplied vast amounts of desperately needed food and fuel to England and the entire war effort.

Workmen and engineers at the Sorel Industries Ltd look over blueprints of the 25-pounder field artillery piece. The giant SIL operation prouduced thousands of field artillery pieces, and naval and anti-aircraft guns and supplied barrels for the Sexton self-propelled guns prouced in Montreal at the two tank factories.
By the end of the war in Europe, Canada’s participation and contribution proved to be critical to the victory.

The nation had been transformed into a manufacturing powerhouse, and was fourth in the Allied production of war materiel. From virtually nothing in 1939, by 1945 Canada had created the fourth-largest air force, and fifth largest navy in the world. It’s contribution in materiel, and in the outstanding daring and courage of its military on land, sea and in the air, earned it a place at the table among the most powerful nations in the world.

One comment on “History: Sept.10,1939, it’s WAR for Canada
  1. Legi0n says:
    5 December 2017 at 18 h 19 min

    and shamefully enough, nowadays a kid draws a cartoonish gun on paper and promptly gets a suspension.

    Reply
