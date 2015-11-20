Thousands of migrants trying to make it to Germany and Sweden espectially. There is growing opposition to the Canadian government plans to quickly bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees. Leaked documents today indicate the plan will cost more than a billion dollars over six years.

Sept. 2015: Thousands of migrants trying to make it to western Europe and to Germany and Sweden especially. There is growing opposition in Canada to the government plans to quickly bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees. Leaked documents today indicate the plan will cost more than a billion dollars over six years.
Photo Credit: CBC news

Hefty cost to bring in Syrian refugees.

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 November, 2015 , 3 Comments ↓

The Canadian Press is reporting that it has obtained a leaked government document outlining the costs of bringing Syrian refugees to Canada.

During the recent federal election campaign, the Liberal Party promised to help with the migrant crisis in Europe by admitting 25,00 Syrian refugees by Christmas. When they won the election the leader and now Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau says they are sticking to the plan.

The leaked document is called, “Responding to the Syrian Refugee Crisis: Rapid Resettlement of 25,000 Syrians Funding Table”

The Canadian Post is reporting that it will cost some $1.2 billion dollars over the next six years.

Several government departments would be involved in the operation, including Immigration, which would require  over $528 million this year. National Defence, which is currently upgrading and winterized barracks on bases across Canada for temporary accommodation for the refugees, will require over $98 million this year.

Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He is proceeding with his election promise to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees by Christma, in spite of growing public conern and revealtion today of the costs

Canada’s new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He is proceeding with his election promise to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees by Christmas in spite of growing public concern and revelation today of the costs. © via CBC

The government had set aside only $100 million to respond to international crisis, and another $100 million for the United Nations agencies dealing with refugee resettlement.

Some of the other Canadian agencies which will need additional funding to deal with the influx are the Canadian Border Services Agency,  Public Health Agency Canada, and Global Affairs Canada.

Many in the initial group  however, will be privately sponsored.

In response to queries for more details, the Immigration Department sent an email to Canadian Press saying they don’t respond to leaked documents.

Once they arrive, the refugees will certainly face some culture shock

During a visit to a refugee camp, reporter Matthew Fishcher noted in a story in the National Post that almost none knew where Canada was, other than it was far away. About half knew it was cold, and peopled by Christians.

There is also a growing backlash against the government plan. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has already written to the Prime Minister asking him to rethink the plan and go slower. This is over security concerns and overwhelming other social aid agencies.

In the U.S, several governor’s have said their states will refuse Syrian refugees, primarily on security concerns following the Paris attacks.

To counter what appears to be growing public opposition in Canada to the government’s plan to quickly bring in 25,000 Syrians, the Liberal Party is apparently set to spend $500,000 on an advertising campaign to promote it.

The National Post reports it has obtained the document http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/500k-federal-ad-campaign-to-tout-refugee-plan-as-a-national-project-document-reveals

called “Operation Syrian Refugees” noting it hoped to “demonstrate Canada’s compassionate values”

An official source told the newspaper that it appears to be an early working document, but a Liberal party spokesman told the paper that no decision has been made on advertising.

Additional info:  

iPolitics

Toronto Star

3 comments on “Hefty cost to bring in Syrian refugees.
  1. Glenn Coombs says:
    28 February 2017 at 21 h 36 min

    Let’s pray and hope that Trudeau is in power for as short of time as possible .for all people that voted him in next time use common sense because we have gained nothing and are losing so much

    Reply
  2. Bruce says:
    2 June 2016 at 12 h 55 min

    Attawapiskat First nations have to go on a hunger strike to try to bring attention to the plight of their people, What is so special about Syrian refugees? I wish I knew what the agenda really is, because it makes no sense. Can you imagine how difficult it would be to move to another country, learn a new language and culture and try to prosper. Trudeau this is a FAIL!!! Justine, your father sold canadians out to private bankers in 1974 ……YOU…just sold out Canadians to refugees. BTW Canada spends 170 million a day to pay the private bankers for interest….You are destroying the chances of a prosperous future for Canadians!!

    Reply
  3. Josephine McClelland says:
    21 November 2015 at 20 h 27 min

    Disgusting. The government should be ashamed.

    Reply
