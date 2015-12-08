Test helps immigrants get trucking jobs

An association of trucking companies has developed a skills testing tool to help immigrants get jobs as truck drivers. The BC Trucking Association in the western province of British Columbia says it is seeking ways to address a shortage of professional drivers that could run as high as 33,000 across Canada by 2020, as estimated by the Conference Board of Canada.
The association says immigrants are a valuable source of labour for the trucking industry but they “may need help representing their skills to employers here.” The test would help determine how an applicant’s driving experience from outside Canada ranks in British Columbia where “regulations, equipment, and geography may be quite different.”
The test purports to help employers understand and benefit from the experience and skills of the immigrant labour pool. The testing tool was developed with funding from the governments of Canada and the province.
How could I get the driving job to support my family currently in Canadian Higher Institutionn
I am a truck driver I wish I could come into your organization please advise What should I do to find a place in your company?
As the saying goes,you get what you pay for.
There is no driver shortage,it’s simply a myth.
Proof?…..explain to me how a Driver service(employment agency) can have no freight,no trucks yet they manage to employ truck drivers which in turn they “rent out” to trucking companies.
Truck drivers who work for a driver service are paid less than a driver that would work directly for a company(this is how a driver service makes it’s money,the difference in wages). Companies like driver services because they help keep wages stagnent and in fact contribute to lower wages across the industry. How can a driver service stay in business without lowering the price of drivers continually in order to compete with other driver services?
Driver wages have not even kept up with the cost of living over the last 20 years. Many people are finding that driving simply doesn’t pay the bills anymore and leave the industry.
The taxpayer is funding these programs on behalf of trucking companies.
The government needs to stop interfering with the free market and allow the laws of supply and demand take their course which in this case see wages rise(after all,a shortage would indicate price increases.)
If there were a shortage driver pay would have been increasing over the last 10 year’s to meet demand instead what we see is stagnation and in many cases less money.
There is no driver shortage.
