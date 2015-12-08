It’s estimated Canada will be short as many as 33,000 truck drivers by 2020.

It’s estimated Canada will be short as many as 33,000 truck drivers by 2020.
Photo Credit: Lee Pitts/CBC

Test helps immigrants get trucking jobs

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 8 December, 2015 , 4 Comments ↓

Share

An association of trucking companies has developed a skills testing tool to help immigrants get jobs as truck drivers. The BC Trucking Association in the western province of British Columbia says it is seeking ways to address a shortage of professional drivers that could run as high as 33,000 across Canada by 2020, as estimated by the Conference Board of Canada.

The association says immigrants are a valuable source of labour for the trucking industry but they “may need help representing their skills to employers here.” The test would help determine how an applicant’s driving experience from outside Canada ranks in British Columbia where “regulations, equipment, and geography may be quite different.”

The test purports to help employers understand and benefit from the experience and skills of the immigrant labour pool. The testing tool was developed with funding from the governments of Canada and the province.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

4 comments on “Test helps immigrants get trucking jobs
  1. C.A says:
    25 November 2017 at 2 h 49 min

    How could I get the driving job to support my family currently in Canadian Higher Institutionn

    Reply
  2. michael mulenga says:
    5 February 2016 at 13 h 11 min

    I am a truck driver I wish I could come into your organization please advise What should I do to find a place in your company?

    Reply
  3. Brian Rumble says:
    9 December 2015 at 8 h 18 min

    As the saying goes,you get what you pay for.
    There is no driver shortage,it’s simply a myth.
    Proof?…..explain to me how a Driver service(employment agency) can have no freight,no trucks yet they manage to employ truck drivers which in turn they “rent out” to trucking companies.
    Truck drivers who work for a driver service are paid less than a driver that would work directly for a company(this is how a driver service makes it’s money,the difference in wages). Companies like driver services because they help keep wages stagnent and in fact contribute to lower wages across the industry. How can a driver service stay in business without lowering the price of drivers continually in order to compete with other driver services?
    Driver wages have not even kept up with the cost of living over the last 20 years. Many people are finding that driving simply doesn’t pay the bills anymore and leave the industry.
    The taxpayer is funding these programs on behalf of trucking companies.
    The government needs to stop interfering with the free market and allow the laws of supply and demand take their course which in this case see wages rise(after all,a shortage would indicate price increases.)
    If there were a shortage driver pay would have been increasing over the last 10 year’s to meet demand instead what we see is stagnation and in many cases less money.

    There is no driver shortage.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Science and Technology

Light pollution increasing around the world

Education, Health, Lifestyle, Society

Police to leave Toronto schools

RCI | Français

Écrire l'amour au quotidien...

RCI | Español

Los nazis preferían la metanfetamina, los veteranos del ejército el éxtasis: Cómo las drogas influencian las guerras

RCI | 中文

Shopify现场直播黑色星期五和网络星期一销售狂潮

العربية | RCI

أُوبر: ماذا يفعل القراصنة بالمعلومات المسروقة؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine