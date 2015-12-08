Test helps immigrants get trucking jobs

An association of trucking companies has developed a skills testing tool to help immigrants get jobs as truck drivers. The BC Trucking Association in the western province of British Columbia says it is seeking ways to address a shortage of professional drivers that could run as high as 33,000 across Canada by 2020, as estimated by the Conference Board of Canada.

The association says immigrants are a valuable source of labour for the trucking industry but they “may need help representing their skills to employers here.” The test would help determine how an applicant’s driving experience from outside Canada ranks in British Columbia where “regulations, equipment, and geography may be quite different.”

The test purports to help employers understand and benefit from the experience and skills of the immigrant labour pool. The testing tool was developed with funding from the governments of Canada and the province.