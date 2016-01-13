A woman walks in the middle of a snow-covered street following a snow storm in Halifax, Nova Scotia, today. A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of the Atlantic provinces following 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. Now blowing snow is the concern with winds gusting to 90 kilometres an hour.
Photo Credit: PC / Darren Calabrese

Atlantic snowstorm paralyzes Canada’s east-coast

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 January, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The Atlantic provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are digging out after a snowstorm left varying accumulations and knocked power out to many communities.

Known as ‘nor-easters‘ for the powerful north east winds that come off the ocean, these storms often bring daily life to a standstill.

In New Brunswick, schools and universities were closed as were many businesses. In Prince Edward Island, access to the Confederation Bridge was restricted due to reduced visibility and strong winds. The curved bridge, at 12.9 kilometres, is the longest in the world crossing ice-covered water,

In Nova Scotia, parts of the Trans Canada Highway were closed and ferry service to Newfoundland was halted. Most flights were delayed or cancelled until the storm subsided.

The weather system had moved over Newfoundland by day’s end but the prospect of gusting winds and blowing snow in most of the provinces make for a dangerous night with storm warnings still in effect, and people are being cautioned not to drive.

CBC meterologist Peter Coade warned Maritimers to prepare for another “significant” snowstorm late Saturday into Sunday.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Atlantic snowstorm paralyzes Canada’s east-coast
  1. FREDERICK says:
    1 December 2017 at 12 h 24 min

    HELLO,

    ALL THE BEST TO YOU…

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Press revue, Society

Another internet blow to print newspapers

Education, Immigration & Refuge, International

LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture: Citizenship for sale?

RCI | Français

8e conférence internationale sur l’éducation aux droits humaine « Rapprocher nos diversités. »

RCI | Español

Consejo Escolar de Toronto decidió retirar a los policías de las escuelas

RCI | 中文

2017年临近结束，加拿大庆祝建国150周年的活动仍在继续

العربية | RCI

تعليم حقوق الإنسان في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا: الأمل رغم الانتهاكات

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Neutralité religieuse : un juge suspend l'application de l'article clé de la loiUn couple canadien captif en Chine au coeur d'un casse-tête pour le gouvernement TrudeauConstruction du REM : la Caisse de dépôt prolonge son appel d'offresMichael Flynn, ex-conseiller de Trump, admet avoir menti au FBI et collabore avec le procureurUn ratio infirmière-patients : priorité de la Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santéLe cimentier français Lafarge soupçonné d'avoir indirectement financé l'État islamiqueQuébec lance un projet pilote pour réviser les dossiers d'agressions sexuellesEnquête sur les femmes autochtones : l’homme qui traduit les maux en motsLa lutte contre la pauvreté souffre d'un manque de volonté politique, déplore le CollectifDébut de la période de raccompagnements pour Opération Nez rouge
Too many people prosecuted for not revealing HIV-status to sex partners, report saysJudge suspends face-covering section of controversial Quebec lawToronto Animal Services investigating after cobra bites man, 29, in Peterborough, Ont.Autopsy finds cyanide in body of Croatian war criminal who told lawyer he drank poison in courtAppeal court upholds ruling ordering real estate agents to make home sale data publicBrand name drug sales soar in Canada, while R&D sagsTrump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital: officialsGirl, 8, killed by Quebec City snowplowMichael Flynn's lie to FBI could mean trouble for TrumpUniversity sexual harassment victim kept in dark over whether professor was punished