Three years ago, Hydro One’s installation of smart meters and a new billing system opened the gates to multiple problems with customers. Now the company admits the signals are not working properly in rural areas and will revert to manually meter reading.

Three years ago, Hydro One’s installation of smart meters and a new billing system opened the gates to multiple problems with customers. Now the company admits the signals are not working properly in rural areas and will revert to manually meter reading.
Photo Credit: Canadian Press

Digital “smart” electricity meters, seem not so smart after all.

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 January, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Just a few years ago, the major publicly-owned electrical power utility in Ontario, Hydro One, would send it’s inspectors around to read the meters on each dwelling.  Then came so-called “smart” meters.

These digital meters operated something like cell phones and electricity consumption could be sent continuously and directly in to the company for billing.

There are now almost 5 million smart meters in Ontario, but almost as soon as they began to be installed, there were complaints. Some people were overbilled, some didn’t receive bills for several months.

At this time last year, there were at least 9,700 complaints about billing.

Not only that but about 50,000 units of a brand called Sensus 3.2, were causing alarm due to the risk of fires and some 5,400 of the meters were replaced last year as a precaution.

In the prairie province of Saskatchewan, a number of minor fires resulted in the removal of a similar model, Sensus 3.3.

Now it seems Hydro One has admitted that the smart meters just aren’t working properly –they can’t send out reliable signals in rural areas- and has decided to pull the plug on the idea.  Some 36,000 meters in rural areas will now have to be read manually.

Lanark-area MPP Randy Hillier who represents a large rural area of eastern Ontario was quoted by Post Media saying , “I’ve been banging my head against the wall for the last five years, saying we’ve got problems with smart meters in rural Ontario. The evidence has been in front of us for a long time. It doesn’t work, it hasn’t worked and now (there’s) an admission that it will never work.”

The switch to smart meters to calculate continuous was mandated about five years ago and was to enabled continuous “time of use” billing in conjunction with peak and off-peak rates. These were designed to promote customer conservation by reducing electrical use in peak periods.

The original cost of installing the meters was to be $1-billion, but the actual cost turned out to be double that.

Across Canada there have been many complaints with the new technology, usually connected with a sudden increase in electrical bills.

Additional information-sources-

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Digital “smart” electricity meters, seem not so smart after all.
  1. Robert Pinder says:
    11 February 2017 at 14 h 41 min

    Further, no one seems to mention that despite the hundreds of millions spent on these meters they do not give real time energy use which would be the best tool for the consumer. All they do is add up the watts used and when they were used. If a customer believed he or she was experiencing some energy “loss” or overuse he or she cannot, for instance, unplug a suspect appliance or circuit and go out to see how the consumption changes. I am nonplussed to say the least – maybe even angry at what was purported to give the consumer such a great deal of control over electricity consumption.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyThe Weeknd's gift to U of T brings Ethiopian language to lifeAnimals, International, SocietyCanada should adopt seafood traceability rules, says groupArts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Society, SportsThe legacy of Jackie Robinson as told by hip-hop artist Annakin SlaydInternational, Politics, SocietyCanadian citizens stopped at U.S. borderImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyThe rule of law must be defended by everyone, say legal scholarsInternational, Society, Work & LabourAir Canada announces black to the future colour schemeInternational, PoliticsU.S. Arctic strategy puts Canada and Russia on noticeHistory, International, SocietyBattle brews over the future of Dionne Quints' birthplaceThe Weeknd's gift to Ethiopian Studies at work in TorontoArts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyYUSRA benefit concert to raise money for families of men killed in mosque

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Piers Morgan and J.K. Rowling are sparring on Twitter and everyone is grabbing popcorn to watchRona Ambrose criticizes decision to release man who beheaded Greyhound passengerFriends, community mourn 2 men killed in plane crash south of WinnipegYour rights at the U.S. border: Three perspectives27 asylum seekers crossed into Manitoba Saturday, officials sayOne person killed in accident at Canada 150 event in SingaporeCanadian Grammy nominees Boi-1da, Kai are behind the songs you've been hearing everywhereBig in Britain: Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan aims to make a name back homeCrossing to Canada through the woods: Syrian family takes risk in -15C weatherDisappointed electoral reformers can learn from firearms activists how to advance their agenda: Opinion