Huge house, indoor pool, large corner lot, and so much more.. $6 million dollars, but to be torn down to build something bigger

Huge house, indoor pool, large corner lot, and so much more.. $6 million dollars, but to be torn down to build something bigger
Photo Credit: google streetview

How hot is Vancouver real estate?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 2 February, 2016 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

How about paying $6 to 7 million for a lovely mansion in Vancouver, British Columbia, less than 20 years old.  Amongst other features of the 7,300sqft luxury residence, there is an indoor pool, media centre, new hardwood flooring, huge corner lot with mature trees, and a three car garage.  It sounds like a dream home for someone, and it is… except that it will be torn down to build a bigger house. In other words, in the real estate business it’s a “teardown”, a $6 million teardown.  A demolition permit has been applied for, but not yet granted.

Rear view of the huge backyard with mature trees and 3-car garage, a renovated and nicely maintained $6 million *teardown* in Vancouver
Rear view of the huge backyard with mature trees and 3-car garage, a renovated and nicely maintained $6 million *teardown* in Vancouver © Google streeview

For years real estate analysts have been saying Canada’s far overpriced housing market will collapse.  They say it’s overheated, that housing prices are far exceeding average salaries and the ability of people to pay for them, adding the prices are far overvalued by 20 to 30 percent.

The hottests markets are certainly the major cities and especially in and around Toronto Ontario, which has expanded to be now known as the greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA).  But even wilder is the housing market in an around Vancouver British Columbia where anecdotal claims say that offshore speculation mainly from Asia is driving prices skyhigh.

This small rather rundown house is listed at 2.4 million. While the outside looks rough the inside is much better. That won’t save it though.
This small rather rundown house is listed at 2.4 million. While the outside looks rough the inside is much better. That won’t save it though. © Kavanagh Group

Another example of a teardown is a small house on a small lot which is listed at $2.4 million. The outside is a little rough, the lot needs cleaning up, but the inside is not bad and it could make a nice house for someone. But, it too is a “teardown”, a $2.4 million teardown. Unless of course it sells for more than that.

As an examples, last year a large 4,000 sqft house was listed at $5.99 million. Within just 12 days it sold for over $2 million above the asking price at $8.01 million.

This house in the Shaunessy neighbourhood of Vancouver sold in just 12 days, in January last year for $8.01 million, far above asking price
This house in a trendy neighbourhood of Vancouver sold in just 12 days, in January last year for $8.01 million, more than 2 million dollars above the asking price. © ReMax-STuart Bonner

Even though many analysts including international ones who have assessed Canada’s housing market have all said Canada’s housing bubble is bound to burst, and have been saying so for years, there certainly seems to be no sign of that anywhere on the horizon.

Additional information-sources

Huffington Post- 2.4 million teardown

http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2016/01/29/point-grey-teardown_n_9115958.html?utm_hp_ref=syrian-refugee-crisis

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “How hot is Vancouver real estate?
  1. Catharine Bower says:
    29 August 2017 at 3 h 03 min

    Nice article Marc! Residential property sales in the region were 4,364 in May 2017, a drop of 8.5 per cent from the 4,769 sales in May 2016, which was an all-time record, but an increase of 22.8 per cent compared to April 2017, when 3,553 homes sold.

    Reply
  2. Makani Dubai says:
    3 February 2016 at 15 h 27 min

    I emphatically concur with this announcement since these days numerous fake land specialists are maintaining their business and they charge alot and in last they cheat individuals.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Politics'I Am Not Your Negro' screens in Montreal under the starsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsEastern Premiers and U.S. Governors meet in Charlottetown, P.E.I.International, SportsBrooke Henderson gets the love not the gloryScience and TechnologyErosion alarm for Herschel Island in the High ArcticIndigenous, PoliticsCabinet choices emphasize commitment to Indigenous mattersHealthChoose concussion clinics with care, urge expertsHealth, SocietyOver half of doctors have symptoms of burn-out: surveyEconomy, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyPolice make enormous drug seizureHealth, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada to soon allow transgender passportsHealthChildren eating poorly at school, study finds

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine