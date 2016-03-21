Vice-president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, Kathy Malas, left to right, speaks to reporters as Sameer Zuberi, Samer Majzoub, and Samah Jabbar look on at a news conference in Montreal on Friday, February 20, 2015.

Vice-president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, Kathy Malas, left to right, speaks to reporters as Sameer Zuberi, Samer Majzoub, and Samah Jabbar look on at a news conference in Montreal on Friday, February 20, 2015.
Photo Credit: PC / Ryan Remiorz

Majority of Canadians have negative views of Muslims: survey

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 21 March, 2016 , 5 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A majority of Canadians do not hold positive opinions of Muslims, according to a new national survey released by the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) and the Canadian Institute for Identities and Migration (CIIM).

The survey of 1,500 Canadians conducted by Leger Marketing via web panel between March 1 and 3, 2016 looked at people’s attitudes towards religious, racial and aboriginal groups in Canada, relations between communities, as well as contact with selected minorities.

The results point to growing concerns, particularly in Quebec, around relations and notably between Muslims and non-Muslims, said Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies.

“I was most surprised by the extent to which there was a decline in comparison to previous polling we’ve done in attitudes towards Muslims,” Jedwab said. “When you look at all the discourse and the prejudicial statements you’re seeing directed at Muslims in Europe and in the United States more recently, I fully expected to see a decline but the decline was a lot steeper than I anticipated, particularly, in the Province of Quebec.”

(click to listen to the interview with Jack Jedwab)

Listen
Net Positive opinion of… Survey date Total (%) French (%) English (%) Other (%)
Immigrants March 2012

March 2016

 68

61

 64

54

 66

61

 79

75
Muslims March 2012

March 2016

 46

43

 35

24

 53

49

 43

47
Jews March 2012

March 2016

 72

68

 53

53

 80

73

 72

64
Aboriginals March 2012

March 2016

 65

61

 61

61

 68

61

 62

61

The survey points to steady declines in positive views of Muslims amongst Canada’s francophones since 2012, Jedwab said.

Positive views of Muslims also dropped amongst Canada’s anglophones and allophones between 2012 and 2014. And while opinion returned to the earlier levels in the year 2016, it was still in the negative territory.

Opinion of immigrants has remained fairly constant over the period with a slight decline observed amongst Canada’s francophones. Opinion of Aboriginals has remained fairly constant over the period of 2012 to 2016.

Opinion of Jews has also remained constant with a persistent gap between Canada’s francophone and non-francophone population.

“What you’re seeing is a constant level of population here (in Quebec) that’s quite divided in terms of its perception of Jews, particularly compared to the rest of the country,” Jedwab said.

“I would suggest that some of it has to do with the lack of contact here between the majority population and the Jewish population and some of the media attention that the Jewish population has received here in Quebec, which I think a bit more negative than is the case elsewhere in Canada.”

In the absence of meaningful contact between communities, people are often influenced by perceptions that one encounters in the media, Jedwab said.

One silver lining in the survey is the change in the attitudes towards visible minorities, Jedwab said.

“The level of negative sentiment directed at some of the visible minority groups – like persons who identify as Asian or Black – have really gotten better,” Jedwab said. “It’s as though what you’re seeing is a displacement of negative sentiment that was previously held about specific visible minority groups being transferred onto religious minorities, in particular, I would say onto Muslim population.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

5 comments on “Majority of Canadians have negative views of Muslims: survey
  1. Anba Misr says:
    22 March 2016 at 14 h 31 min

    Non sense, you surveyed 1500 Canadians and you claim that that is the majority of the Canadians, come on you can do better.

    And, for God’s sakes, who are those having opinion on Immigrants, last time I checked we are ALL immigrants.

    Reply
    • Yup says:
      24 March 2016 at 18 h 28 min

      And last I checked we didn’t want to strap bombs to our chest when we entered Canada for the first time either!

      Reply
    • Christian Gomez says:
      26 March 2016 at 21 h 25 min

      Funny comment coming from someone named “Anba Misr”, you’re probably Muslim.
      You need to understand that most Canadians are angry that Trudeau is spending a large part of the national budget this year on the refugees, who contribute nothing to our society, and during a time when our economy is bad; and who pays for all that? The Canadian Taxpayer, we have every reason to be angry.

      Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyMosque shooting sparks fear in Muslim communitiesInternational, Lifestyle, SocietyReaction to Quebec City attackImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyFears the death toll could rise in Quebec City mosque attackSocietyVigils planned for victims of mosque attackSocietyPremier pleads for unity, respect after mosque attackImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyCanada grapples with Trump travel ban executive orderThe LINK Online, Sun 29, Jan, 2017Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTeens at schools that start later get more sleep: studyTea Festival in Toronto a growing successArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyRare ancient book acquired in Canada: The Travels of Benjamin of Tudela.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
'Can't get blood from a stone': Banks go after senior caught in extortion scamCivilian board to oversee the RCMP 'is an idea that needs to be examined': GoodaleExperts say muzzling of scientists by Trump could put brake on economic growth: Don Pittis'Order, please!': Who's been heckling in the House of CommonsAga Khan's taxpayer-backed think-tank moves in to heritage digs after decade of delaysEthics, economy and Trump's travel ban to top agenda as MPs return to work todayHow does someone remain a school board trustee after calling a mother the 'N-word'?'Wish our leader was Trudeau': Protests held across U.S. over travel banStarbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide in next 5 yearsHidden Figures, Denzel Washington among Screen Actors Guild award winners