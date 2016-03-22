The Im Alone with her new set of sails. Built for the rum running trade, she brought untold tons of alcohol to a thrrsty prohibitionist US, until she was illegally sunk on the high seas by an apparently frustrated US Coast Guard captain.

The Im Alone with her new set of sails. Built for the rum running trade, she brought untold tons of alcohol to a thrrsty prohibitionist US, until she was illegally sunk on the high seas by an apparently frustrated US Coast Guard captain.
Photo Credit: Newfoundlandshipwrecks.com

History: March 22,1929- prohibition, rum running, high seas diplomatic row

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 22 March, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The high-seas sinking of the “I’m Alone”

In 1919, America had succumbed to the concept of prohibition, banning the manufacture, sale, or consumption of alcoholic beverages.  The folly was that vast numbers of the American population still wanted to drink, and there arose a large number of illegal groups and individuals, including deadly gangs, only to eager to supply it to them at great risk but at enormous profit.

Because there was so much “booze” still getting in to the US, the government even pressured Britain and Canada into treaties to prevent illegal alcohol from leaving their shores for the US.

In the 1920’s a Nova Scotia registered schooner, the I’m Alone became very well-known to US authorities as a rum runner. The ship, captained by an experienced Newfoundland captain was able to escape and frustrate the US Coast guard chasers time and time again for six years

The schooner Im Alone based in Nova Scotia was a well-known reum runner which had eluded US prohibition vessels for years.

The schooner Im Alone based in Nova Scotia was a well-known reum runner which had eluded US prohibition vessels for years. Apparently called Im Alone because its New York gangster owner, had left a gang and sruck out on his own. © Trinity Historical Society Archives

The Im Alone, was not just a sailing vessel though, she was equipped with two 100-hp engines and a powerful radio. The radio was used to intercept Coast Guard messages and give the ship an advance warning of approaching Coast Guard intercepts.

The Captain of the ship was Jack Randell, a decorated veteran of the Boer War and who had sunk two ships off the coast of Norway carrying war goods to the German army during the First World War.

At the time the international limit for authority of a nation was 12 nautical miles from the coast. But US laws said their officials could stop ships suspected of rum running if they were within one hour’s sailing from the coast. This of course caused some confusion, as different ships could travel at different speeds making the “one hour” rule rather nebulous and anywhere from 12 to about 20 miles.

“Do not allow the ship to escape”

Nevertheless, in the 1920’s many rum-runners would bring cargoes of alcohol and lie just inside American jurisdiction where they could excape out to international waters if a Coast Guard ship came within sight.  It was also where smaller swift boats from shore could come a few miles out come to meet them, get their allotment of liquor and race back to port.

Then on March 20, the Coast Guard ship Walcott lucked into spotting the notorious vessel which had so long eluded them. Several miles off the Louisiana coast, (the distance disputed but apparently just inside US waters) the American  cutter USS Walcott hailed the Im Alone. The American ordered Randell to stop,  which was refused, and the schooner headed further into the Gulf with the Wolcott in pursuit  Two hours later and very safely in international waters, the US captain was  allowed aboard the schooner where he and Randelll talked. Randell advising the American that the schooner was now outside US jurisdiction and had also not broken the Rum Running treaty between the US and Britain and would not surrender.

The American returned to his cutter, and was advised from shore “under no conditions allow the ship to escape” and “use all force to seize her”. What followed was a further pursuit out into the Gulf of Mexico lasting  several days during which shots were fired at the schooner doing little damage in the choppy seas and because the cutter’s deck cannon jammed.

Then early on the 29th, a second cutter, the USS Dexter came on the scene.

The 100 ft US Coast Guard cutter Dexter operating out of Mississippi in the1920’s became the centre of an international diplomatic incident when it illegally attacked ans sank the Im Alone in international waters.

The 100-ft US Coast Guard cutter Dexter operating out of Mississippi in the1920’s became the centre of an international diplomatic incident when it illegally attacked and sank the Canadian vessel I’m Alone in international waters during prohibition. © US Naval Institute

It was commanded by a frustrated captain who was angered that the Im Alone had escaped from him in the past.  He ordered Randell to stop. When Randell refused the American opened fire with rifles, machine guns and the deck cannon destroying the masts, rigging, with many shells and bullets tearing through the hull while the crew huddled in the aftmost portion of the deck.

The Im alone estimated to be about 215 miles or approximately 321km from the US coast was holed and began sinking by the bow.

One crewman drowned the others were rescued and placed in leg irons. Later on deck on the deck of one of Dexter, Capt Randell was able to read signals between the two US ships as they discussed how to explain the deadly attack well outside US waters.

The captured crew of the Im Alone, smiling and perhaps a bit cocky despite having their ship shot out from under the, losing $62, 000 dollars in booze, and bobbing around briefly in the Gulf. Capt Randell in light pants and white shoes (Left)

The captured crew of the Im Alone, smiling and perhaps a bit cocky despite having their ship shot out from under the, losing $62, 000 dollars in booze, and bobbing around briefly in the Gulf. Capt Randell in light pants and white shoes (Left) © US Naval Institute

International incident

The fact that the American ships had attacked and sunk another ship a British flagged (Canadian) in international waters caused outrage in Canada and in England and raised eyebrows in the shipping industry.

Canada sent a diplomatic protest to the US over the incident

Randell and the crew were initially taken to New Orleans  where the British government posted his bail a few days later.  On April 10th smuggling and conspiracy charges against Randell were dropped, but the issue of the illegal attack dragged on for years.

Canada and Britain said if it was determined to be a government attack, it was an act of war, and if solely the US Captain’s action, then an act of piracy. The diplomatic and legal dispute eventually forced the case into international arbitration by a commission.

In its final report the commission wrote.

“It will be recalled that the I’m Alone was sunk on the 22nd day of March, 1929, on the high seas, in the Gulf of Mexico, by the United States revenue cutter Dexter. By their interim report the Commissioners found that the sinking of the vessel was not justified by anything in the Convention. The Commissioners now add that it could not be justified by any principle of  international law.”

Aftermath

The infamous USCG Dexter as USN YP-63 pictured in 1936 at Buffalo N.Y

The infamous USCG Dexter as USN YP-63 pictured in 1936 at Buffalo N.Y © USN

The attack on the high seas, death of a seaman, and international embarrassment to the US, only helped to push the US to eventually end the growing unpopularity of prohibition which was repealed a few years later in 1933.

The legal case dragged on until 1935 when the international investigation commission released its decision. The US was ordered to make an official apology to the Canadian government and pay Canada $25,000 for insult and property loss. Another $25,000 was awarded to the crew. Randell received $7,900, the drowned crewman’s widow $10,000, and the remainder divided among the other crew members.

Randell returned to sea, serving briefly in WWII. He died in 1944.

The Dexter captain, Alfred Powell in spite of his actions which caused an international diplomatic row, remained with the Coast Guard, served in the Navy in WW-11 but was severely burned in on troop transport in 1942. He retired in 1944, and died in 1980

Derelict and soon to come to An ironic and inglorious end. The Dexter, which ahd fought for prohibition, ended up as a dinner cruise boat called the*Buccanner* where alcohol flowed freely with a phone number for bookings, 1-800-PARTY-BOAT. She was scuttled in Lake Michigan in 2010

Derelict and soon to come to an ironic and inglorious end. The Dexter, which had fought for prohibition, ended up as a dinner cruise boat called the *Buccanner* where alcohol flowed freely. The phone number for bookings, 1-800-PARTY-BOAT. She was scuttled in Lake Michigan in 2010 © US Naval Institute- John Gerty

The USGS Wolcott was paid-off in 1935 and seems to have disappeared from the record. The infamous USGS Dexter was transferred to the Navy, then sold to the public, eventually becoming a party boat, scuttled in Lake Michigan in 2010.

For a few years after the sinking, bottles of liquor were reported to wash up on the shores of Louisiana. The story was put to music by the Canadian group the Irish Rovers on their album “Tall Ships and Salty Dogs” in 1979 (*see youtube video below)

Additional information-sources

YouTube- “The I’m Alone at Lunenburg Nova Scotia”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “History: March 22,1929- prohibition, rum running, high seas diplomatic row
  1. John Gerty says:
    14 February 2017 at 0 h 03 min

    I chanced upon your article about the rum running sloop “I’m Alone” and its demise at the dastardly hands of the USCG cutter Dexter. I have a couple of things to add about the Dexter aka YP-63 you may find of interest.

    The Underwater Archaeological Society of Chicago (UASC) was the dive club which cleaned and prepped the former Dexter for her last voyage onto, then under Lake Michigan. A nice set of photos of the former Dexter are to be found on this website: http://www.navsource.org/archives/14/31063.htm

    The Dexter after her transfer to the U.S.Navy, renamed YP-63, was an actual combatant during WW2. She was assigned to the Atlantic Sea Frontier and was based at Trinidad. YP-63 along with the coastal yacht PYc-8 Opal are cited in the Official Chronology of the U.S.Navy in World War II:

    1942 June 16, Tue.
    >>>U.S. freighter Kahuku, torpedoed by U-126, sinks; six of her 36-man crew as well as three of her 10-man Armed Guard perish in the attack. Lost as well are nine passengers: six of the 46 survivors from U.S. freighter Scottsburg, sunk by U-161 on 15 June and three of the 17 survivors of Panamanian-flag steamer Cold Harbor, sunk by U-502 the same day. Coastal yacht Opal (PYc-8) and district patrol vessel YP-63 rescue the 91 survivors from the three ships.

    I thought this might be an interesting footnote to your story. Perhaps there you might even credit Dexter with a small measure of atonement.

    The Navy chronology is available at:
    http://asisbiz.com/Il2/US-Navy-History-WWII-1942.html

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Love in the Square a Vancouver affair for free weddingsAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, Science and Technology, SocietyGrassy Narrows historic clean-up committmentEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyBorder tax would hurt Canada and U.S., says think-tankLifestyle, SocietyWorld Sikh Organization shares the love on Valentine's DayHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyIncrease in heart attacks after big, long snowfallsEconomy, LifestyleValentine’s Day: Romance and finance can go togetherHistory, International, MilitaryCanada history: Feb 14, 1945, The tragic torpedo boat disaster.Health, Lifestyle, SocietyAdvice on sex health sent on Valentine’s DayGrassy Narrows clean-up promise years in the makingEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyTrudeau and Trump meet in Washington

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Air India bomb-maker released from halfway house by parole boardTight vote possible tomorrow as European Parliament votes on Canada's trade dealLiberals move to write off $178 million in unpaid federal student loansLooking for a vehicle that retains its value? Buy Japanese, Black Book saysConservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier reverses support for transgender rights billTrump knew about Flynn's contact with Russia weeks before he was forced out'Face of hatred' picked as World Press Photo Contest winnerJustin Trudeau's visit a moment of calm in tumultuous Trump White HouseNew research offers advice on how to help a partner with depressionJudge rules in favour of Indigenous survivors of Sixties Scoop