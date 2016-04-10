David Halton: Biography of Matthew Halton wartime correspondent

Matthew Halton was one of the world’s best known and greatest foreign correspondents and war-correspondents. History has shown him on so many occasions to be extremely precient in his analysis of world events, and all too often the lone voice of warning.Listen
He was at one time, the single most-recognized voice in Canada, reporting for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation from the war in Europe. He was often also heard on the BBC, and in the US as well.
Before that, he was a widely recognized and highly successful newspaper journalist, commentator and correspondent.
His son, David, later also became a well-respected journalist and correspondent on Canada’s national public broadcaster.
Although David Halton became a well-known figure in Canada, his famous father, innovative, inspiring, courageous, and with a unique style, seemed to fade from history, even as American contemporaries ended up as journalistic or broadcasting legends.
David said it was time to revive the memory of his father, a man from small town Pincher Creek Alberta who became a great Canadian. This biography is David Halton’s testimony to a man who absolutely deserves to be a legend.
AUDIO –One of Matthew Halton’s wartime reports-1944- Carpiquet
David Halton’s book on his father is one of the most fascinating and well researched books which I have read. As a child I remember listening to Mathew Halton’s reports on CBC radio. I felt like I was right there in the midst of battle. He was marvelous. His son, David, has captured all the details and nuances of his father’s life. I couldn’t put the book down when I started reading it. Thank you so much remembering one of Canada’s great journalists. I thoroughly enjoyed this historical book. Congratulations, David.