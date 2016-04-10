David Halton: Biography of Matthew Halton wartime correspondent

Matthew Halton was one of the world’s best known and greatest foreign correspondents and war-correspondents. History has shown him on so many occasions to be extremely precient in his analysis of world events, and all too often the lone voice of warning.

Matthew Halton, recording with the CBC mobile unit, a Canadian designed and made 8cwt Heavy Utility Personnel (HUP) Chevrolet CMP, duiring an artillery barrage in Ortona 1943 © CBC

He was at one time, the single most-recognized voice in Canada, reporting for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation from the war in Europe. He was often also heard on the BBC, and in the US as well.

© McClelland & Stewart Publishing

David Halton at the school in Pincher Creek Alberta named after his father. © courtesy Pincher Creek Voice News

Before that, he was a widely recognized and highly successful newspaper journalist, commentator and correspondent.

His son, David, later also became a well-respected journalist and correspondent on Canada’s national public broadcaster.

Although David Halton became a well-known figure in Canada, his famous father, innovative, inspiring, courageous, and with a unique style, seemed to fade from history, even as American contemporaries ended up as journalistic or broadcasting legends.

David said it was time to revive the memory of his father, a man from small town Pincher Creek Alberta who became a great Canadian. This biography is David Halton’s testimony to a man who absolutely deserves to be a legend.

AUDIO –One of Matthew Halton’s wartime reports-1944- Carpiquet

