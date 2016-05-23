On the 200the anniversary of the trial, Hamilton reaenacted the courtroom scene of assize. On the wall, an full scale image of the dangling legs of the victims of harsh justice in war.

On the 200the anniversary of the trial, Hamilton reaenacted the courtroom scene of assize. On the wall, an full scale image of the dangling legs of the victims of harsh justice in war.
Photo Credit: tourismhamilton.com

History May 23, 1814- the Bloody Assize begins

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 23 May, 2016 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

We like to think that we were removed from barbarian practices of the middle ages, perhaps not quite so removed.  An incident in Canada during the War of 1812 saw men’s heads lopped off and paraded on spikes.

At the beginning of the war, Americans thought Canadians would welcome their invading troops as liberators from British rule. They were eventually awakened to a much different reality.  Still there were Americans who had moved north, and some Canadians who were sympathetic to the American ideal and others who were indifferent to the Empire and might be persuaded to the American cause.

Ontario government official plaque located at approx 353 Wilson Str E, Hamilton (Ancaster)
Ontario government official plaque located at approx 353 Wilson Str E, Hamilton (Ancaster) © Google streetview

As the war was fought in battles and skirmishes back and forth across what are now the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, serious concerns were raised about “Canadians” who may have joined the American cause and taken up arms against fellow citizens. Any traitors caught could expect the most severe judgement.

In November and December of 1813, British regulars and Canadian militia surprised a number of raiders and insurgents in a house near Chatham (Ontario).  Fifteen of them were residents of Canada.

Joined by four others at York (now Toronto) which was the capital of of Upper Canada, the 19 were charged with high treason..

A court of assize (periodic court administering serious civil and criminal law) opened its proceedings on this day May 23, 1814.  Nearby Ancaster was chosen for the court as apparently the Rousseau Hotel was the most convenient location big enough to hold crowds expected, and possibly as it was located about halfway between the capital, and Chatham where the men were captured.

By mid June the trials were over and 15 death sentences were handed down, four others were freed.  A delay until July 20 was granted to allow any to seek Royal Mercy.

Of those sentenced,  three were instead imprisoned but died of typhus, three others imprisoned, later pardoned and exiled, and one escaped.

The official Ontario historical plaque at Ancaster just west of Hamilton.
The official Ontario historical plaque at Ancaster just west of Hamilton. © Alan L Brown- ontarioplaques.com

During the war of 1812 marauding bands of renegade settlers, many of whom had defected to the United States from the Niagara and London Districts, were active in Southwestern Upper Canada. A number were captured, and in May, 1814, nineteen prisoners were indicted for High Treason. A special court was authorized to sit at Ancaster, and the acting attorney-general, John Beverly Robinson, instructed to prosecute. The trials were conducted by Chief Justice Thomas Scott and Puisné Judges William Dummer Powell and William Campbell. Fifteen were condemned to death as traitors. On July 20, 1814, eight were executed at Burlington Heights and the remainder sentenced to exile. These trials became known as the “Bloody Assize“.

However at least one of the convicted, Jacob Oberholzer (also Overholser) may have simply been the victim of jealous neighbours who wanted his property. Their less than reliable accusations led to his conviction and although spared the death sentence, he later died of typhus as a prisoner.

For eight others however,  the court decided they would be spared the traditional end of being drawn and quartered but on July 20, they were put onto wagons beneath a hastily built mass gallows at Burlington Heights and strangled to death, although one was killed by a heavy brace that fell off the structure while the victims struggled as they strangled.

Not gruesome enough a spectacle, in a horrible aftermath, their heads were cut off and displayed on spikes to discourage any other citizens from treasonous acts.

Though in terms of loss of life, the War of 1812 did not result in staggering numbers, the Bloody Assizes of 1814 as they are known, remains a particularly sad chapter.

On July 20,1814 at Burlington Heights the executions of the 8 remaining convicted traitors is carried out. Death by hanging and decapitation of these convicted traitors ends the Ancaster “Bloody” Assize.   An account by John Ryckman, who saw the executions as a teenager:

I saw eight men executed at a spot just the other side of Locke Street near Dundurn. A rude gallows was prepared with eight nooses, and the victims were placed in two wagons, four in each, and drawn under the gallows. They stood upon boards laid across the wagon, and after the nooses had been adjusted the wagons were drawn away and the unfortunate traitors were left to strangle to death. The contortions of the poor men so shook the loosely constructed gallows that a heavy brace became loosened and fell, striking one of the victims on the head and killing him instantly, thus relieving him from the tortures of the rope. After the men had been duly strangled, their heads were chopped off and exhibited as the heads of traitors.

additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in History

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “History May 23, 1814- the Bloody Assize begins
  1. Barbara Read Brown says:
    23 May 2017 at 17 h 16 min

    My ancestor, Adam Crysler, was one of the Ancaster Eight hanged. I would like to locate any Crysler relatives.

    Three years ago I found a website where Cryslers could leave comments but by the time I located the website the period for comments had closed.

    Please let me know if it is possible to contact any Chryslers through this website

    Reply
  2. Garry F. WHITE says:
    20 June 2016 at 2 h 35 min

    .., What are the names of the so called Traitors…????

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Artist Jess Riva Cooper: ideas in 3 dimensionsEducation, IndigenousFederal government invests over $35M to preserve Indigenous languages in northern CanadaInternationalTrudeau ‘appalled and angered’ by deadly attack on Egypt’s Coptic ChristiansEconomy, International, Military, PoliticsNATO spending: Canadians say yes, and, noAnimals, Environment, SocietyTwo islands important to turtles now protectedInternational, PoliticsTrudeau-Macron bromance offers ‘new face of Franco-Canadian friendship’Society, SportsMontreal gears up for week-long bicycle festivalImmigration & Refuge, InternationalChinese lawsuit alleges multi-million dollar Canadian immigration scamAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, SocietyEye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveEnvironment, Science and TechnologyFederal government takes first step in protecting ‘really neat’ underwater ecosystems

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine