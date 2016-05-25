November 1959, USS Calhoun County left the naval pier in New Jersey to dump hundreds of barrels of atomic waste into the ocean about 160km offshore.

November 1959, USS Calhoun County left the naval pier in New Jersey to dump hundreds of barrels of atomic waste into the ocean about 160km offshore.
Photo Credit: US Department of Defense film- YouTube

The silent killers on the ocean floor

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 May, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

Around the world thousands of tons of munitions lie rusting on the ocean floor. They consist of both explosives and chemical weapons. As the metal rusts away, the toxic chemicals are exposed causing an environmental wasteland around them.

Terrence Long is chairman of the International Dialogue on Underwater Munitions,(IDUM) a Canadian and Dutch-based NGO.

Listen
Terrance P. Long greets Professor Vadim Paka from the Russian Academy of Sciences on board the research vessel Oceania of the Polish Academy of Sciences in the Baltic Sea during chemical weapons investigation under NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) MODUM.

Terrance P. Long (L) greets Professor Vadim Paka (R) from the Russian Academy of Sciences on board the research vessel Oceania of the Polish Academy of Sciences in the Baltic Sea during chemical weapons investigation under NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) MODUM. © supplied

Long says the leaking munitions on the seafloor have already been affecting marine life and it will only get worse.

He was involved in the first weapons identification programme called the Search and Assessment of Chemical Weapons Baltic Sea (CHEMSEA), a three‐year investigation in the Baltic Sea

In exploration of many sites where leakage has occurred, he said there was no life at all on the ocean floor. He says fish caught near such sites often displayed cancers on the skin or internally.

The research also found young fish to be less successful in reproducing thus preventing fish such as cod from proliferating and thereby contributing to a decline in stocks.

Close-up of a cancerous cod fish caught near a known area of a munitions dump

Close-up of a cancerous cod fish caught near a known area of a munitions dump in the Baltic © IDUM

The second chemical weapons program, is on‐going with NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Towards the Monitoring of Dumped Munitions (MODUM), that employs new and emerging technologies to detect, map, investigate, sample, and analyze chemical weapons and warfare materials.

Sonar locates a broken container of toxic chemical on the floor of the Baltic. There is no life at all anywhere near the container.

Sonar locates a broken container of toxic chemical on the floor of the Baltic. There is no life at all anywhere near the container. © IDUM

The third chemical and conventional weapons program, started recently “Decision Aid for Marine Munitions” (DAIMON) aims to increase the knowledge base to evaluate risks and benefits of various management options for the assessment of how dumped ammunition impacts ecosystem, maritime activities, and humans as seafood consumers. Long is currently speaking to members of the Atlanta-base US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) about human health risks associated with dumped munitions.

Piles of WWII 4.7in naval shells dumped on the ocean floor off Nova Scotia.

Piles of WWII 4.7in naval shells dumped on the ocean floor off Nova Scotia. © UDIM

Long is also currently involved in the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Summer School for Young Sciences on Sea Dumped chemical Weapons in Halifax.

In spite of these programmes, Long says it’s not nearly enough of an effort to deal with a massive worldwide problem. He would like to see the United Nations get behind the idea and propose a large scale international effort.

A modern aerial weapon found off the coast of Belgium. Just like in WWII, if they can’t be launched over their target, planes can’t return and land with armed bombs so they are jettisoned into the ocean or lakes.

A modern aerial weapon found off the coast of Belgium. Just like in WWII, if they can’t be launched over their target, planes can’t return and land with armed bombs so they are jettisoned into the ocean or lakes. © IDUM

Long says with literally tens of thousands, if not millions, of tonnes of munitions rusting on the ocean floor, the potential for a slow but steady marine catastrophe is a very real and very present danger.

Map showing possible ordnance dump sites around Nova Scotai and other maritime provinces

Map showing hundreds of known and suspected ordnance dump sites around Nova Scotia and other maritime provinces

Additional information

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

@*@ Comments

One comment on “The silent killers on the ocean floor
  1. tom power says:
    3 January 2017 at 20 h 46 min

    Mark, we had a fish kill on the western shore here near Digby , NS, and very likely due to disposed munitions and that’s just what we can see that washed up on the shoreline. Just how much is out there off the coast in Nova Scotia. And what the hell are we eating then!

    Reply
Immigration & RefugeCitizenship Ceremony celebrationEnvironmentMontreal air quality improvingEducation, HistoryCanadiana Village for sale near Rawdon, Quebec.Environment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyA perfume artist delivers his five scents worth to help celebrate Montreal's 375th birthdayImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyWhat you think you know about your country, vs. reality and factsEconomy, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCEO salaries: 193 times higher than yours.Economy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMail forwarding scams rose dramatically in 2016SocietyCanadian who drowned in Thailand identified by familyInternational, SocietyCanadian victim in Istanbul attack is identifiedImmigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanadian political renewal in 2017

