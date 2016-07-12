It’s an image that is the dream for many, sailing around the world. The SV Terryn in idyllic waters, but of course in a five year circumnavigation, there were also some tense moments.

It’s an image that is the dream for many, sailing around the world. The SV Terryn in idyllic waters, but of course in a five year circumnavigation, there were also some tense moments.
Photo Credit: Cathy and Bill Norrie

Canadians around the world in 1,825 days, (more or less) by sail

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 12 July, 2016 , 2 Comments ↓

It’s a dream many have, but very few actually do it;. That is, sailing around the world.

A couple from Calgary Alberta, have arrived back at their home port just north of Victoria on Vancouver Island after an epic five year sailing adventure of circumnavigation.

Cathy and Bill Norrie have just returned home to Victoria after a five-year sailing trip around the world.
The couple’s boat the SV Terrwyn is a 25-year-old fiberglass 11.3 metre double-ender,

Bill Norrie was an experienced sailor heading out in 2011 and for him it was the realization of a 30-year dream, but for wife Cathy, it was her first time sailing off-shore.

Quoted by CHEK news, she said “I have to admit for the first ten days I thought what am I doing out here? It’s crazy, the big waves, everything was big and loud”.

Still she says the dream soon became hers as well.

You tube video of cooking, and radio communicating aboard

With plenty of wonderful memories there were also some tense moments including an 18-hour gale that was worse than predicted: 50 knots and “vertical walls” of swell as Bill described .

Then there was the very close call with a giant freighter.

In their blog for the black moonless night of 26 November off the coast of Nambia, Africa they write where after watching the lights from an ocean tug that had presented some concern another unexpected ship…

Poppy repeats ” He’s very close and there’s another light behind it. Starboard.”.. Really close? Another light? Off our other beam (side)?. There it was, aft of Terrwyn’s starboard beam. Another white light “way up there” followed by a roaring wall of steel towering over our entire starboard. The sound, roaring and metallic, growling displacing the storm’s sea waves and wind in the rigging. Reflexively Scups released Monti, tiller hard over to starboard (the new “stick” held) and Terrwyn spun up into the breeze as this other vessel literally roared by Terrwyn’s bow. How close? 20-50 metres, perhaps. 50 nm off Africa’s western shore. Rather like meeting the middle of a freight train in the night at an uncontrolled crossing Ð dark and deadly.Neither of us remember the wake, TG it was not a tug. Downwind sails suddenly upwind. More chaos. Now trivia as we watched in awe the big ship’s disappearing stern off our starboard stern. Did he see us? He would never have felt us tumble along his waterline. There was no time for anything. There would have been some floating wreckage only.

Terrwyn’s crew did lots right and did lots wrong.. We learned a life’s lesson without paying the ultimate price. We were lucky. We worked together, stayed calm and survived. We will never forget hearing and seeing that metallic wall roaring by high overhead and dead ahead”.   

An image of the SV Terrwyn voyage from their *sailblog*, Clicking on each yellow square (on the sailblog site) brings up a log entry for that day and location.
They also spotted a lot of garbage in the middle of the ocean as well “flotsam and jetsam”, but fortunately did not encounter a semi-sunk  sea-container as in the film “All is Lost”.  As mentioned all turned out well, and the adventure continued until their landfall in Canada this week.

Is that enough? Apparently not, “We’re not swallowing the anchor” said Bill, meaning they have not given up sailing.

In fact they are already planning their next excursion.

additional information -sources

The Terrwyn pictured in South Africa.
@*@ Comments

2 comments on “Canadians around the world in 1,825 days, (more or less) by sail
  1. Richard L. Minor says:
    23 August 2017 at 2 h 15 min

    This is a great story. I met a Canadian couple in 1979-80 when I was stationed on the island of Lefkada Greece in the U.S. Air Force. I thought they were from Vancouver.
    He had been in the Canadian Navy I think. They had already been our for 6 or 7 years sailing around the world and were in the Adriatic Sea area. They were in our area for a couple years going out in the summers and exploring then returning to the Lefkada Greece area and spending the winter holed up in the inland area by Nidri and Skorpios. There plan was to continue on through the Mediterranean,, cross the Atlantic,, through the Panama Canal,, back home, say hi to the children,, then head back out to the Southern Pacific where they had fallin in love many years before and live the rest of their lives. I left Greece in October 1980. They had left that area a few months before. I never did know their names which I regret to this day as I have always wondered what happened to them. The wife was collecting recipes from all over the world and was going to publish a book when she was done with the trip. The gentleman had contracted Malaria when they sailed around in the Singapore area so he had bouts of being quite sick sometimes. I sure wish I had gotten their childrens name and address so I could have found out what happened and if they were successful finishing their sailing trip around the world back in the 70’s and 80’s.

  2. Valeria says:
    19 July 2016 at 3 h 56 min

    This is an absolute beautiful story congratulation

International, PoliticsOttawa prepares to host Jordan's King Abdullah IIEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyPublic relations parking blunders.MilitaryArctic exercise focuses on responding to hazardous chemicals fire in Inuit hamletEconomy, International, PoliticsPotentially contentious free trade talks underwayHealth, Science and TechnologyConcussion has long-term effect on the brain: studyImmigration & RefugeCabinet ministers warn migrants at borderAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyMassive penned fish escape into oceanEnvironment, SocietyCleanup underway after severe storm with heavy winds rips through southern QuebecEnvironment, Science and Technology, Work & LabourGreen building jobs surge in British ColumbiaInternational, Military, PoliticsDespite expected U.S. troop hike, no victory in sight in Afghan war: expert

