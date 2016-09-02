Member of the Canadian Rangers explains the differences between the current Lee Enfield model (top) and the new rifle (bottom) to Minister Sajjan during his visit to Operation NANOOK.

Photo Credit: Canadian Armed Forces

Canadian Rangers to get new rifles, ditch WWII era Lee Enfields

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 2 September, 2016 , 8 Comments ↓

Canadian Rangers will finally be able to shelf their dependable but old Lee Enfield rifles in favour of a modern rifle designed for use in the rugged conditions of Canada’s North.

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan today announced a contract for 6,820 new rifles to support the Canadian Rangers, a volunteer militia force, Canada’s eyes and ears in the remote and sparsely populated North.

“The Government of Canada remains committed to Canada’s North, its people, and our country’s sovereignty in this vast region,” Sajjan said during the formal presentation of the rifle in Haines Junction, Yukon. “Today’s announcement on new Ranger rifles demonstrates our support for the women and men of the Canadian Rangers as they carry out their important northern operations and patrols.”

Finnish ancestry

The new rifles, based on the Finnish Sako Tikka compact tactical rifle, will replace the WWII-era Lee Enfield rifles, the Rangers have been using since the 1940s.

The New Canadian Ranger Rifle is a bolt action, calibre .308 Winchester, magazine fed rifle (Colt Canada)

The bolt-action rifles produced by Colt Canada have been designed to perform reliably in Canada’s vast sub-Arctic and Arctic regions, where temperatures can reach as high as 39 C and as low as -51 C.

They had to be able to withstand humidity and exposure to salt laden air and water, take a beating while being transported by foot, skidoos, sleds, small boats and all-terrain vehicles, which is essential for the Canadian Rangers as they carry our surveillance and sovereignty  work in the Arctic and coastal waters.

Ranger units will start getting the new rifles early in 2017, until they are fully equipped by 2019. The contract is worth $32.8 million.

Jobs in southern Canada

The production of the rifles, which will take place over the next three years, will support the current 90 jobs at Colt Canada, and contribute to the creation of approximately 30 additional jobs in the Kitchener-Waterloo region, officials said in a statement.

Comprised mostly of Inuit and northern Cree, as well as other residents of Canada’s northern areas, the Rangers have some basic military training. But while they work in conjunction with the Canadian military as scouts and guides, they are not part of the regular Canadian Forces.

The part-time volunteers are the eyes and ears of the military in areas around where they live.  They aren’t reservists, but for administrative purposes, they’re listed as part of the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve.

A 2010 Radio Canada International report looks at the Canadian Rangers:

8 comments on “Canadian Rangers to get new rifles, ditch WWII era Lee Enfields
  1. Scott Williamson says:
    4 February 2017 at 13 h 20 min

    Sell all Canadian Ranger Lee Enfields to Canadian citizens. Whilst I haven’t followed this news thus I have no idea what the Canadian government has done or will do with these publicly owned, highly collectable rifles, I personally believe that they should be offered for sale, in working condition ie. not deactivated to any eligible Canadian citizen. The past few decades has witnessed either restricted or outright ban on publicly owned firearms being resold to citizens. Firearms are as legal to own as an automobile, in other words as long as you have a license to possess, own or use them. Public money paid for them and once they are considered obsolete for the agency for whatever reason, they should by law be offered to those who originally paid for them. If you are not acquainted with the Lee Enfield rifle, they are, as I already mentioned, very collectable worldwide, and a piece of our history.

    Reply
  2. Wayne Allen says:
    19 September 2016 at 20 h 54 min

    The old C1 rifle would have given them the same calibre with more firepower and a flash reducer. It was a light rifle. It only weighed 10 lb. with a fully loaded magazine. Why was none of these available?

    Reply
  3. martin says:
    7 September 2016 at 12 h 13 min

    Say $2000 per rifle 7000 rifles that’s 14 million.
    Is the remaining 20 million for postage and handeling? The 308 is a deer cartridge, not many white tail up north .
    Your government expert at its best what a joke.

    Reply
  4. james says:
    2 September 2016 at 21 h 27 min

    I hope thd surplus Lee Enfields are made available for local purchase at modest prices. We have a Ranger unit here comprising maybe 20 members.There is no reason these rifles should be scrapped or centralized….

    Reply
  5. Charles Schafer says:
    2 September 2016 at 19 h 37 min

    ” Canada’s eyes and ears in the remote and sparsely populated North.” are called satellites.

    Reply
  6. Charles Schafer says:
    2 September 2016 at 19 h 34 min

    Sounds as though the Lee Enfield has performed reasonably well over the past decades despite the temperature range. As such, I wonder what the government might have done with that 32 million in support of veterans services or in bolstering police force infrastructure throughout Canada? Is this part of some strategic plan to protect our northern border in a quasi-military fashion? Forget it.

    Reply
    • Qilalugaq says:
      6 September 2016 at 9 h 22 min

      If you knew the first thing of what 1 CRPG (1 Canadian Rangers Patrol Group) does, you wouldn’t be so flippant to them.

      They are still service members who deserve our respect.
      More so because they’re able to do their job with severely outdated, dilapidated, and insufficient equipment.

      Just because they haven’t retired, or aren’t police, doesn’t give you the right to have an abject lack of respect to our service members.

      Ulluqatsiariit.

      Reply
      • Al says:
        6 September 2016 at 21 h 34 min

        The Lee Enfields are excellent rifles, considering the environment. Do you know if the new model has been qualified by the actual users yet?

        Reply
