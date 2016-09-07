Toronto seen from Lake Ontario in 2012. A new report comparing 30 international cities in which to live and work rates it in third place behind London, but ahead of New York

Toronto seen from Lake Ontario in 2012. A new report comparing 30 international cities in which to live and work rates it in third place behind London, but ahead of New York
Photo Credit: Ruby Buiza-CBC

Toronto Canada, 3rd best city in the world.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 7 September, 2016 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

Name world cities, and certainly names like London, Paris, New York come to mind, but perhaps not so much Toronto.

And yet for several years in international rankings, Toronto has been declared one of the world’s best cities in which to live and work.

The international firm, Price,Waterhouse,Cooper  LLP financial services has released its latest report called  “Cities of Opportunity-7”. The report ranks 30 major international cities on 10 specific indicators and over 60 other variables to create their rankings.

Toronto was listed at number 4 in 2014, but in this latest report moves to number three in the world behind London (#1) and Singapore (#2) but ahead of Paris, Amsterdam and New York.

A manager of PwC Canada said, “Toronto’s strong performance in metrics related to quality of life and economic potential are consistent with the realities of a city that has been internationally recognized for its cultural diversity, growing community of entrepreneurs, and accessible health care system, social services and education.”

Toronto ranks first in ‘Quality of Life’, second in ‘Health, Safety and Security’, and performs within the top 10 for Ease of Doing Business (#4), Intellectual Capital & Innovation (#4, tied with Amsterdam), Entrepreneurial Environment (#5) and Technology Readiness (#9).

Toronto fell short however in areas involving transportation and infrastructure due to traffic congestion, ease of commute, and mass transit coverage, getting a 12th place ranking in those variables.

Toronto fell behind in the rankings when it came to categories like commute times and traffic congestion. A 2011 study showed the longest commute times in Canada were for Toronto and area residents.
Toronto fell behind in specific categories such as commute times and traffic congestion. A 2011 study showed the longest commute times in Canada were for Toronto and area residents. © CBC

Also holding it back were  rankings technological issues like digital security (#10) and broadband quality (#14)

Interestingly, today a different report was released on housing prices in Canada’s most populous city.

This house on Forty-Second Str. in Toronto not far from the lake shore is listed for 1.1 million.
This house on Forty-Second Str. in Toronto not far from the lake shore is listed for 1.1 million. © re-max

The report shows home prices continue to soar, with detached homes increasing in price in Toronto and the surrounding region, some 21 percent since the same time last year and average prices on all homes including condos up by almost as much.

The average price for any home in the Toronto region is now well over $700,000, while a detached house will cost well over a million dollars.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Toronto Canada, 3rd best city in the world.
  1. Eric says:
    19 July 2017 at 19 h 10 min

    This ranking comes as no surprise to me as I have lived in Toronto my entire life, and frankly I’m surprised we ranked that high. Why do I say that? Because over the last 10 years we’ve experienced growth, and a construction boom unlike anything our city has ever experienced, and there’s no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. It’s growing so fast, that our entire skyline completely changes from one year to the next, and that is not an exaggeration. Toronto’s biggest problem is, it’s growing so fast it’s literally tripping under its own feet with crumbling infrastructure, insufficient public transportation, and insufficient public facilities such as shopping malls, hospitals, schools, etc. If we are going to make this succeed, we need to ease off on the condominium construction and skyscraper construction and focus on our critical infrastructure which is desperately lacking, and needs to be upgraded as soon as possible. If it were up to me, I would not allow one more skyscraper to be built until we solved the problem of infrastructure first. If we don’t do this, people will begin to leave the city out of frustration. I live in Midtown, Rosedale to be exact. It takes me over a half an hour just to get to the highway which is only 3 km away, that’s just a small example of the horrendous traffic and cumbersome public transit, which is so outdated it can’t hope to possibly keep up with the growing population. We will reach a point of saturation where the city will not be able to handle any more people unless we repair, and build new infrastructure, fast!!!

    Reply
  2. best place to stay in amsterdam says:
    8 September 2016 at 6 h 26 min

    Very helpful and Great information,
    we appreciate advise especially coming from a professional.
    Thanks again and keep up the great work!
    R

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsAir travel: prepare for longer waits to get into the U.S.Economy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyPutting a dollar value on wetlands.Animals, Environment, InternationalCitizens of 3 countries asked to track butterfliesInternational, Lifestyle, Society, SportsWill Roger Federer grace Canadians with his presence this summer? Stay tunedEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, PoliticsCanadian town stranded by weather and an American-owned railwayEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyFinance minister aiming to increase tax revenues by closing of some loopholesInternational, SocietyIndex lists countries most ready to manage disruptionHealth, Lifestyle, Society, Sports, Work & LabourRogue ski instructor files appeals on multiple sex chargesHistory, PoliticsSite of historical Parliament open to publicImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyWarrant is issued for Jordanian imam for alleged hate sermon at a Montreal mosque

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine