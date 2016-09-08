A still image from a video posted to Facebook by actor and former high-jump champion Jesse Lipscombe, shows a man who was caught on camera yelling a racial slur as he closes the door to a grey, four-door sedan before driving off. Lipscombe, who is black, was shooting a public service announcement in Edmonton's downtown about how great the city is, when the man in the vehicle started shouting the slurs at him.
Photo Credit: Facebook / CP/HO-Jesse Lipscombe

‘Make it Awkward’ anti-racism campaign goes national

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 8 September, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

Share
Listen

‘Make it Awkward‘ is the social media campaign that began with an ugly racist incident in Edmonton, and it is going national now. The mayor of Alberta’s capital city, Don Iveson, shared the story during an interview on CBC TV last night.

It began on August 31st, when Jessie Lipscombe, a black actor, producer and former high-jump champion, was shooting a public service announcement touting the good life to be had in the city of Edmonton.

Ironically, as Lipscombe, 36, is walking down the city street, a passenger in a car at the corner begins to shout, “The niggers are coming, the niggers are coming.”

“What he did has given me and my city and the country an opportunity to talk about something that needs to be talked about,”

As the camera continues to record, Jessie Lipscombe picks up the pace and walks up to the car and bends down to talk with the man. When the driver realizes all this has been caught on video, he or she, as it’s difficult to make out the person, attempts to speed away.

“It’s a thing with me when people make somebody feel uncomfortable, I like to do the same in return,” Lipscombe said following the experience. “I’m not a violent man by any means and … words go a long way, so I thought I’d go over there and have a discussion with him about his decision to say what he said.”

In a later Facebook post Jesse Lispscombe thanked the still unidentified middle-aged white man.

“What he did has given me and my city and the country an opportunity to talk about something that needs to be talked about,” said Jesse Lipscombe

Lipscombe and his partner met with Iveson, and between the three of them, the phrase was coined and the campaign launched.

“I am so proud of the way he is turning his experience into a conversation started about the need to call out racism and bigotry towards anyone in our community,” Iveson wrote on his Facebook page. “Often it’s casual and awkward around the dinner table, fire pit, water cooler or locker room.

“Creating social change often starts and advances with awkward conversations, and that’s good. It’s necessary.”

Chinta Puxley, a reporter with the Canadian Press shared the story of an incident in Edmonton in early August; “another man said he was subjected to a racial slur while riding his bicycle in the city’s downtown. Bashir Mohamed said he accepted an apology from the driver and police decided not to charge the man with a hate crime.” 

Share
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “‘Make it Awkward’ anti-racism campaign goes national
  1. Bonnie J Smith says:
    20 June 2017 at 15 h 33 min

    I want to congratulate Jesse Lipscombe for calmly challenging someone on their racial slur. More of us need to speak up in these situations and back up anyone who does so. We cannot just be observers when things like this occur. If more of us do this it helps make our country a better place for everyone. I also congratulate Mr Iveson for speaking up about this issue. I believe that inforomation sessions on this topic be given to students in all our schools so that our children learn from this.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer: reportHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds suicide barrier workedHealth, History, International, MilitaryEmotions, effort, and fund raising for wounded veteransPolitics, SocietyChanges to information law fall short, say activistsEconomy, Environment, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada’s Marine Protected Areas: more scientific input and protection needed.EducationWebsite offers free advice to investorsEnvironment, International, PoliticsTrudeau discusses climate change and economic ties with Chinese and Indian leadersInternational, SocietySurvey: The world is becoming more dangerousPoliticsOttawa unveils Royal Tour detailsInternationalCanada condemns ‘persistent and widespread’ use of sexual violence in wars

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Un homme abattu à la gare Centrale de Bruxelles après une explosion12 arrestations dans une opération contre une entreprise de remorquage dans le Grand MontréalMélanie Joly nomme un comité de sélection des membres du C. A. de Radio-CanadaCette mère exige un « médecin blanc »Système Phénix : un nouveau problème technique cause d’autres erreursIsraël lance la construction d'une nouvelle colonie en CisjordanieLa FCCF déçue du peu d'artistes de l'Ouest aux Jeux de la FrancophonieL'industrie du taxi quitte le comité sur sa modernisationUn organisme indépendant supervisera le travail des agences de renseignement au paysEffondrement de 5 pylônes électriques : Hydro-Manitoba promet de corriger le tir
How, when, and where can Canada's digital spies hack? Government makes some suggestions in CSE ActBelgian troops shoot man after Brussels station blast, police sayHe hung a collage in the restaurant where he worked — someone bought it for $14KUber rolls out driver tipping feature in U.S., suggests Canada to comeQuebec Innu seek control of fishing club frequented by wealthy AmericansCanadair plane being used to battle Portugal wildfires reportedly crashesSurvey ranks Air Canada as top North American airline — is it true?Belgium fights for its famous fries after EU deems them unsafeCanadians' love for debt taking us into uncharted territory, PBO report warns'She just turned up at the station:' Adele visits London Fire Brigade after Grenfell Tower fire