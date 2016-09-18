Phase out coal faster, save lives, urges think-tank

The energy think-tank, Pembina Institute is urging the province of Alberta to speed up its promised phase-out of coal-fired electricity plants. The government vows to shut down the 18 plants by 2030. But the institute says doing so faster could save 600 premature deaths, 500 emergency room visits and 80,000 asthma episodes.
Save billions in health costs, says think-tank
A report suggests that an accelerated coal phase-out could avoid negative health outcomes worth $3 billion. “This would really lead to a much more prosperous province and really shows leadership to the rest of the world in terms of what we can do about our greenhouse gas emissions here in Canada,” says Andrew Read, senior policy analyst at Pembina Institute.Listen
The province of Ontario has already closed down it coal-fired electricity plants. Read hopes Alberta’s decision will prompt other provinces to do the same.
On paper this whole thing might make sense. But I think we should remember that the phase out of coal could potentially mean more expensive electricity costs.
In my home state of California we have some of the highest electricity costs in the United States, because of the phase out of coal (which is now minuscule compared to say 10 years ago) and an over aggressive push for renewable energy sources.
The need to implement these renewable is important to fight anthropocentric climate change but we also need to ask ourselves how coal-based electricity can be made better. Clean Coal Technologies are not what I would call just yet a lost cause. There is actually the potential for coal to be a source of rare earth metals from Kentucky for example, for the potential use in more efficient cars. There is also the prospect to apply the gasification of coal and extract from that hydrogen gas which can then be used for hydrogen fuel cell cars.
If the NDP would explore these options further then the coal miners, and any other possible indirect jobs that benefit from the industry, can be retained at least theoretically. Personally I am in line with the ideology of the NDP as an outsider but if we want to keep people employed and still double down on the climate front then we should explore other options than a straight up phase out by 2030.
The coal miners and their family in poverty and homelessness?