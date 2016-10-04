MPs call for study on mental health of first responders

A government report suggests that 10-35 per cent of first responders and other public safety officers develop post-traumatic stress disorder. Some members of Canada’s Parliament want a new research centre to be set up to study the effects of stressful work on paramedics, prison guards and other personnel.

Such a centre would collect data and plot a strategy for research on the issue. It could use data collected by the government department, Statistics Canada.

The research centre could be modelled on one that already exists for military members and veterans.

In western Canada in late September, Simon Fraser University launched a program to help first responders deal with mental health issues.