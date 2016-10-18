Ontario residents call justice system ‘broken,’ ‘inefficient

Residents of the province of Ontario had very negative descriptions of their justice system adding that it was too expensive and inaccessible, according to a public opinion poll. The internet survey of 1,500 was commissioned by The Action Group on Access to Justice (TAG), a body founded two years ago and supported by the Law Society of Upper Canada and the Law Foundation of Ontario.

Justice not affordable, say respondents

When asked to describe the justice system 78 per cent called it old fashioned, 71 per cent intimidating, 69 per cent confusing, 68 per cent inefficient and 64 per cent broken. Affordability was a number one concern. More than 60 per of respondents in all income categories said they have little to no confidence that they could pay for a lawyer or a paralegal.

Many provinces provide legal aid services for the very poor, but most people don’t qualify. Respondents said creating affordable options was a top three priorities. Other priorities included improvements to the family justice system and improving access to legal help for vulnerable communities.

Poll ‘confirms what we have heard’

“What the study does is that it confirms what we have heard anecdotally for some time,” says Sabreena Delhon, manager of TAG. “What’s really useful about it is that it spotlights where we need to direct our energies.”

Sabreena Delhon says not many people seeking legal help search the internet. © Tim Fraser

Some helpful strategies considered

Delhon says that, for example, respondents don’t use the internet very much to get information about justice. She says resources are available online and people need to be informed of that.

They also need to know that in Ontario they can “unbundle” legal services—discuss with a legal professional what work they can do on their own and what services they can buy within their budget.

TAG is holding a week-long conference to discuss these issues and other ways to make the justice system more accessible. There will be discussions with legal professionals, librarians, social groups and community workers from across Canada about innovations they have implemented.

A week-long conference features discussion of ways to make the justice system more accessible. © Tim Fraser

Lawyers, top judge concerned about accessibility

The survey suggests that 57 per cent of Ontarians will need to seek legal advice at some point and 45 per cent will face barriers to getting that advice.

The poll’s findings echo complaints that have been made across Canada. In August 2013, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Beverly MacLachlin told the Canadian Bar Association that the most pressing challenge facing the administration of justice was ensuring access to the system.

A report that was released just prior to that said there was profoundly unequal access to justice in Canada.

Justice delayed is justice denied, reminds top court

Also, a recent decision by the Supreme Court found unjust delays in provincial courts and urged officials to ensure cases do not take longer than 18 months. If not, even serious criminal cases could eventually be thrown out.