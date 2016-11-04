Tree-planting along the Highway of Heroes

The Highway of Heroes Living Tribute is its official title, and this year marks its first anniversary.

The idea came from a group of tree-lovers, who had witnessed the spontaneous tributes that developed along Highway 401, during Canada’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan. As the bodies of the 158 military men and women who died in Afghanistan were transported the 170 kilometres from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, to the coroner’s office in Toronto, crowds came out in their honour..

“It is quintessentially Canadian to create a tribute to the loss of a soldier through the planting of a tree.”

Supporters honour the cortege of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo as it moves from Ottawa to Hamilton, along the Highway of Heroes in Port Hope, Ontario, on October 24, 2014. The 24-year-old reservist was gunned down as he stood ceremonial guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Oct. 20, 2014. © CP / Nathan Denette

People gathered on the bridges over the highway and staked Canadian flags off the shoulders of the road. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles would assemble on the bridge, allowing these employees to join in the paying of respect.

They were very emotional events.

In the one year of this project, almost 12,000 trees have been planted along the highway and the adjacent land.

Mark Cullen, a master gardener, author and broadcaster, an article in the Ottawa Citizen newspaper today, explained that this is a public-private initiative. Once Ontario’s Ministry of Transport had given the go-ahead to the work along the highway, several groups went to work making the vision a reality.

Over five years, 117,000 trees will be planted along the highway, one of the most heavily travelled in Canada, in memory of every man and woman who sacrificed their life in battle. From organisations such as Forests Ontario, to the Garden Club of Toronto, and Landscapes Ontario, hundreds of individuals have stepped up to help out, some in raising money, some in planting and many doing both.

Highways are known to be hostile environments for tree-growth

Cullen acknowledged a grant from Growing Forward, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative, that will provide for research at the Vineland Research Centre into the best practices for planting trees along highways. Highways are known to be hostile environments for tree-growth.

“I love trees and I love Canada. I am so grateful to live in a country where we show a respect for the sacrifice of our fallen by planting a tree in their honour. I think it is quintessentially Canadian to create a tribute to the loss of a soldier through the planting of a tree. As a tree symbolizes life, strength and peace.” said Dr. Darby McGrath, who leads the Vineland program.

In an interview on CTV’s Canada AM, last November, Mark Cullen, touted the benefits of the tree-planting. They will help to clean the atmosphere, cool the areas, provide a more pleasing landscape on what’s often described as a most boring drive, and they will help to slow traffic as drivers take in the beauty.

Most importantly, the trees are a living legacy to our war dead.