Docu-drama: Black Watch Snipers

In time for Remembrance Day, November 11, a new docudrama reveals the remarkable story of five very special members of Canada’s storied highland regiment, the Black Watch

Robin Bicknell is producer and director of Black Watch Snipers © Yap Films , Toronto

during the Second World War.

This is the true story of five young men who were the RHR’s scout patrol snipers who went behind enemy lines to gather information and disrupt the Nazis.

From Canada’s volunteer army, the five in the film volunteered for an even deadlier role, the scout troop. In the months they spent together, they formed the strongest of bonds, a true “band of brothers”

Through highly emotional first person interviews four survivors, now all in their 90s, recount memories as fresh in their minds as if they happened yesterday.

Using excellent re-enactments and period footage, Black Watch Snipers makes the emotionally charged action and tension to life.

The documentary mixes personal interviews with the veterans and Dutch survivors, excellent re-enactments and some period archival film © Yap Film

The incredible story of the Black Watch snipers in World War II hasn’t really been told on film up until now,” said BLACK WATCH SNIPERS film director/producer Robin Bicknell.

*We had to be able to take a man out a 300 yards.We had no choice* © Yap Films

“We were unbelievably fortunate to be able to introduce viewers to these remarkable Canadian veterans, now very elderly, and draw on their personal dramatic stories for the film”, she says.

For the first time, a son gets to visit his father’s gravesite in Holland, a father who left for war when he was a child, and was one of the snipers who didn’t come back home © Yap Films

. It’s a story of heroism, as well as a powerfully emotional story of men who literally depended on each other for their lives. And it’s an extremely fitting program for Canadians to watch, and honour them, this Remembrance Day.”

The film uses accurate re-enactments including proper period Canadian P-37 uniform and webbing, and Canadian designed and builr vehilcles like this small tracked, universal carrier (aka bren-gun carrier) © Yap films

The film will be broadcast in Canada at 9pm ET as part of a week of Remembrance shows on Canada’s History channel, history.ca

Youtube Trailer



International distribution of the documentary is currently under discussion, and DVD’s of the film may be available for purchase from Yap Films at a future date.

BLACK WATCH SNIPERS is produced by yap films in association with Corus Entertainmentand the Rogers Cable Network Fund, with the participation of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Creditand the Rogers Documentary Fund. It is distributed internationally by UK-based Cineflix Rights