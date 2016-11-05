A new documentary to be aired in Canada on Remembrance Daym November 11th looks at a small group of veterans in the storied Canadian Black Watch Regiment.

A new docu-drama to be aired in Canada on Remembrance Day, November 11th, looks at a small group of veterans in the storied Canadian Black Watch Regiment.
Photo Credit: Yap Film

Docu-drama: Black Watch Snipers

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 5 November, 2016 , 4 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In time for Remembrance Day, November 11, a new docudrama reveals the remarkable story of five very special members of Canada’s storied highland regiment, the Black Watch

Robin Bicknell is producer and director of Black Watch Snipers

Robin Bicknell is producer and director of Black Watch Snipers © Yap Films , Toronto

during the Second World War.

This is the true story of five young men who were the RHR’s scout patrol snipers who went behind enemy lines to gather information and disrupt the Nazis.

Robin Bicknell is the producer and director for Yap Films of Toronto

Listen

From Canada’s volunteer army, the five in the film volunteered for an even deadlier role, the scout troop. In the months they spent together, they formed the strongest of bonds, a true “band of brothers”

Through highly emotional first person interviews four survivors, now all in their 90s, recount memories as fresh in their minds as if they happened yesterday.

Using excellent re-enactments and period footage, Black Watch Snipers makes the emotionally charged action and tension to life.

The documentary mixes personal interviews with the veterans and Dutch survivors, excellent re-enactments and some period archival film

The documentary mixes personal interviews with the veterans and Dutch survivors, excellent re-enactments and some period archival film © Yap Film

The incredible story of the Black Watch snipers in World War II hasn’t really been told on film up until now,” said BLACK WATCH SNIPERS film director/producer Robin Bicknell.

*We had to be able to take a man out a 300 yards.We had no choice*

*We had to be able to take a man out a 300 yards.We had no choice* © Yap Films

“We were unbelievably fortunate to be able to introduce viewers to these remarkable Canadian veterans, now very elderly, and draw on their personal dramatic stories for the film”, she says.

For the first time, a son gets to visit his father’s gravesite in Holland, a man who left for war when he was a child, and one of the snipers who didn’t come back home

For the first time, a son gets to visit his father’s gravesite in Holland, a father who left for war when he was a child, and was one of the snipers who didn’t come back home © Yap Films

. It’s a story of heroism, as well as a powerfully emotional story of men who literally depended on each other for their lives. And it’s an extremely fitting program for Canadians to watch, and honour them, this Remembrance Day.”

The film uses accurate re-enactments including proper period Canadian P-37 uniforms and webbing, and Canadian designed and builr vehilcles like this small tracked, universal carrier (aka bren-gun carrier)

The film uses accurate re-enactments including proper period Canadian P-37 uniform and webbing, and Canadian designed and builr vehilcles like this small tracked, universal carrier (aka bren-gun carrier) © Yap films

The film will be broadcast in Canada at 9pm ET as part of a week of Remembrance shows on Canada’s History channel, history.ca

Youtube Trailer

The film will be broadcast in Canada at 9pm ET as part of a week of Remembrance shows on Canada’s History channel, 

International distribution of the documentary is currently under discussion, and DVD’s of the film may be available for purchase from Yap Films at a future date.

BLACK WATCH SNIPERS is produced by yap films in association with Corus Entertainmentand the Rogers Cable Network Fund, with the participation of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Creditand the Rogers Documentary Fund. It is distributed internationally by UK-based Cineflix Rights

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, International, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

4 comments on “Docu-drama: Black Watch Snipers
  1. Jan Braakman says:
    28 January 2017 at 11 h 47 min

    Dale Sharpe lost his life at the farm of my great-uncle Albert Koeslag in the village of Laren in the Netherlands. (Read more about this village in my book The War in the Corner). I would like to see this documentary – is it available on dvd?

    Reply
  2. Gordon Wilkinson says:
    15 December 2016 at 11 h 24 min

    This was my Uncle Jim Wilkinson’s final stand. I am very glad he was able to leave a bit of history we can all remember. LEST WE FORGET
    Gordon Wilkinson
    Ottawa

    Reply
  3. Andrew Gocentas says:
    13 November 2016 at 7 h 58 min

    What a great documentary!
    I’m a grade 10 French Immersion History teacher, any chance this will be available (or is already) in French?

    Thank you/Merci

    Reply
  4. Larry Foster says:
    12 November 2016 at 20 h 12 min

    Great Canadian story!!! Why is this not peddled to Hollywood for a feature movie! These are true hero’s – especially Dale Sharpe. Good on Robin Bicknell. I thoroughly enjoyed this piece of film.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTeens at schools that start later get more sleep: studyTea Festival in Toronto a growing successArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyRare ancient book acquired in Canada: The Travels of Benjamin of Tudela.Parks Canada alarmed by some ecosystemsCeline Dion is joining 'The Voice'Environment, Health, Indigenous, Society, Work & LabourVIDEO: Do mobility devices in the Arctic need a rethink?SocietyAdmissions stopped at care home involved in murder caseThe Year of the Rooster, a great year to travelInternational, Politics, SocietyCanada history: Jan 27,1980- The famous “Canadian Caper” rescueHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyVaping replacing, not promoting cigarettes for youth: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entryA supermarket slow lane could benefit even speedy shoppersKevin O'Leary calls Trudeau government's approach to Trump 'ass backwards''It's nerve-racking': Trump's trade talk casts cloud over sunny economic times in Windsor, Ont.How 'sanctuary cities' are reacting to Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrantsWith Donald Trump, the word 'lie' finally enters the mainstream media lexicon: OpinionTown hall questions lobbed at Trudeau reflected regional concernsChaos, horror, trauma: B.C. playwright's war drama inspired by father's work in Kandahar hospitalJohn Hurt, star of The Elephant Man, dead at 77'Seriously?': Edmonton police issue $465 ticket for cracked driver's licence