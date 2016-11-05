Docu-drama: Black Watch Snipers

In time for Remembrance Day, November 11, a new docudrama reveals the remarkable story of five very special members of Canada’s storied highland regiment, the Black Watch
during the Second World War.
This is the true story of five young men who were the RHR’s scout patrol snipers who went behind enemy lines to gather information and disrupt the Nazis.
Robin Bicknell is the producer and director for Yap Films of TorontoListen
From Canada’s volunteer army, the five in the film volunteered for an even deadlier role, the scout troop. In the months they spent together, they formed the strongest of bonds, a true “band of brothers”
Through highly emotional first person interviews four survivors, now all in their 90s, recount memories as fresh in their minds as if they happened yesterday.
Using excellent re-enactments and period footage, Black Watch Snipers makes the emotionally charged action and tension to life.
The incredible story of the Black Watch snipers in World War II hasn’t really been told on film up until now,” said BLACK WATCH SNIPERS film director/producer Robin Bicknell.
“We were unbelievably fortunate to be able to introduce viewers to these remarkable Canadian veterans, now very elderly, and draw on their personal dramatic stories for the film”, she says.
. It’s a story of heroism, as well as a powerfully emotional story of men who literally depended on each other for their lives. And it’s an extremely fitting program for Canadians to watch, and honour them, this Remembrance Day.”
The film will be broadcast in Canada at 9pm ET as part of a week of Remembrance shows on Canada’s History channel, history.ca
Youtube Trailer
International distribution of the documentary is currently under discussion, and DVD’s of the film may be available for purchase from Yap Films at a future date.
BLACK WATCH SNIPERS is produced by yap films in association with Corus Entertainmentand the Rogers Cable Network Fund, with the participation of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Creditand the Rogers Documentary Fund. It is distributed internationally by UK-based Cineflix Rights
Dale Sharpe lost his life at the farm of my great-uncle Albert Koeslag in the village of Laren in the Netherlands. (Read more about this village in my book The War in the Corner). I would like to see this documentary – is it available on dvd?
This was my Uncle Jim Wilkinson’s final stand. I am very glad he was able to leave a bit of history we can all remember. LEST WE FORGET
Gordon Wilkinson
Ottawa
What a great documentary!
I’m a grade 10 French Immersion History teacher, any chance this will be available (or is already) in French?
Thank you/Merci
Great Canadian story!!! Why is this not peddled to Hollywood for a feature movie! These are true hero’s – especially Dale Sharpe. Good on Robin Bicknell. I thoroughly enjoyed this piece of film.