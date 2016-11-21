Canada Post: Santa Claus awaits Christmas letters

With a freshly arrived first layer of snow across much of Canada, kids thoughts are really starting to turn to Christmas

Every year, over a million children write letters to Santa Claus (Saint Nicholas) at the North Pole.

Now, because every child knows the North Pole is in Canada (smile), Canada Post handles those letters.

Letters to Santa should be mailed in Canada by December 14. From outside Canada (postage required) by the first week of December. © Canada Post

In fact, a few thousand Christmas volunteers help “Santa” at Canada Post, and these elves write letters back to the children.

Canada Post reports that letters to Canada and Santa come from around the world. That’s no problem for Santa as he is multi-lingual. The letters can be answered in as many as 30 languages, and there are even “elves” who can read and respond in Braille.

Letters from outside Canada do require postage, but within Canada the letters can be mailed without a stamp.

