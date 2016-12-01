Bothwell Cheese of Manitoba says a line of its products will carry the trusted non-GMO label in 2017, the first in Canada

Bothwell Cheese of Manitoba says a line of its products will carry the trusted non-GMO verified label in 2017, the first in Canada
Photo Credit: Bothwell

Canada’s first “GM free” cheese products

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 December, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A Canadian cheesemaker is set to market the first non-genetically modified cheese in this country.

Bothwell Cheese of  Winnipeg  says starting in 2017  it will market a line of cheeses that will have been made with milk from cows certified to have been fed non-GMO grains and other feed.

Kevin Thomson, the president of Bothwell Cheese says “Individuals and families are telling us they would like to be given more choice and we are proud to be able to offer this as an option.”

With the Canada-EU trade deal (CETA) many non-GM European cheeses will enter the Canadian market. Polls say many Canadians will want non-GM products and the Canadian cheesemaker Bothwell says they want to be ready with their own non-gm line

With the Canada-EU trade deal (CETA) many non-GM European cheeses will enter the Canadian market. Polls say many Canadians will want non-GM products and the Canadian cheesemaker Bothwell says they want to be ready with their own non-gm line © Getty Images/Westend61

According to a 2015 Ipsos Reid Poll, 88 per cent of Canadians believe labels (for GMO) should be made mandatory by the Canadian government, 87 per cent said because “I just want to know what’s in the food I’m eating”.  That poll also showed that of the 1005 consumers polled almost a quarter agreed with the statement, “nothing can convince me to purchase genetically-modified food”.

CETA- competition for Canadian cheesemakers

Also, because of the Canada-Europe free trade deal (CETA, European cheese will soon be coming to Canada. The National Farmers Union in this country says CETA will result in a 13,000 tonne reduction in Canada for domestic cheese.  Because many European dairy products carry a non-GM label this will create additional competition for Canadian cheese makers in what is seen as a growing segment of the cheese market.

Bothwell says offering this non-GM cheese line it is preparing for the future and for what consumers want. The Non-GMO Project Verification is the fastest growing label in the natural products industry representing $19.2 billion in annual sales, and more than 39,000 verified products. Non-GMO Verified products are in demand and the Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the most trusted non-GMO label among consumers.

Bothwell celebrates its 80 year this year. It began in the community of  New Bothwell, Manitoba, in 1936 as a dairy farmers co-op and is now one of the largest independently owned cheese manufacturers.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Health, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canada’s first “GM free” cheese products
  1. Sharon Jensen says:
    3 March 2017 at 9 h 09 min

    I would like to know when your GM cheese is set to hit the market, or if it is already available. Also, I live near Lethbridge, Alberta and would like to know if there is any store here that carries that cheese. Thanks.

    Sincerely,
    Sharon Jensen

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyBorder union head says reinforcements are needed to stem unguarded entriesEnvironment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyPee in the pool- how sweet it isn’tEnvironment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHighly Enriched Uranium transport objected to by First NationsIndigenous woman to head RCMP division in B.C.SocietyPhilatelists: Canada’s spring stamps for 2017Economy, Education, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyThink your job, your career, is secure? Think again!Orthodontists working pro bono, but few takersEconomy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada: still confused about measuring since 1975Talking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCIYour choices, our promise!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Les intouchables : les mystérieux clients de KPMGUne trentaine de plaintes contre Patient en ligneQuébec investit 4,6 G$ sur deux ans dans son réseau routierLa reconnaissance faciale utilisée dès ce printemps dans des aéroports canadiensDes milliers de civils fuient Mossoul-Ouest pendant la nuitLa Russie et l'OTAN reprennent leurs contacts militaires après trois ans d'interruptionLégalisation de la marijuana : Trudeau veut toucher les gangs au portefeuilleAlain Juppé prêt à prendre le relaisKarine Gagné plaidera non coupable devant la Cour aux Bahamas« C’était un match émouvant, je l’ai apprécié » - P.K. Subban
Border agents search your cellphone, Liberal support sliding: Daily newsletter'Russia frustrations': Sessions will keep impeachment 'predators' at bay — for nowShould Liberals let asylum seekers from U.S. enter Canada safely at border crossings?Here's why health care funds for First Nations children aren't being spentWelcoming an early spring? Chill out — it's not necessarily a good thingTrudeau Liberals still lead in polls, but this time the honeymoon really is overBinary options—the latest investment scam that's costing victims everythingWhat happens when a Canadian border agent asks to search your phone?Ontario Liberals hope hydro plan will douse voter angerHospital TV bill leaves family frustrated: 'What they're charging is not right'