Frightened, stressed, pigs in a crowded tranpsort photographed through a vent 2012

Frightened, stressed; pigs in a crowded transport truck photographed through a vent 2012
Photo Credit: Jo Anne McArthur- We Animals.org

Commercial animal transport laws: Still not humane says Animal Justice

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 December, 2016 , 3 Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Animal rights activists have long decried the conditions for transporting farm animals to slaughterhouses in Canada.

There are long distances to travel and often harsh physical conditions of extreme cold or heat, and overcrowding. The animals are subjected to what the activists say is a highly stressful situation such that some of the animals die en route.

The federal government is proposing new regulations, but concerned groups say they new proposals don’t go far enough, and are still allow the worst transport conditions in the developed world.

Anna Pippus (J.D) is director of Farmed Animal Advocacy at the non-profit Animal Justice

Listen
Anna Pippus (J.D.) is a lawyer and director of Farmed Animal Advocacy at the non-profit Animal Justice

Anna Pippus (J.D.) is a lawyer and director of Farmed Animal Advocacy at the non-profit Animal Justice © supplied

What Animal Justice and others are concerned about are such things as transport times, the conditions, overcrowding, and use of electric prods.

The current Canadian rules state for example that cattle can be onboard the trucks and transported for up to 52 hours without food or water or rest; pigs up to 36 hours. While there are also industry recommendations regarding overcrowding of animals into the trucks, there is no oversight.

Proposed changes would mean cattle can be transported for 36 hours, pigs 28 hours, and chickens and other fowl, 24 hours without food water or rest.

Thousands of broiler chickens arriving at a slaughterhouse in Canada, 2013. Birds are even more susceptible to conditions of cold and heat and many are dead on arrival.

Thousands of broiler chickens arriving at a slaughterhouse in Canada, 2013. Birds are even more susceptible to conditions of cold and heat and many are dead on arrival. © weanimals.org

As transport can take place in winter, some animals suffer frostbite in the open trucks, and in summer, many suffer from overheating and extreme thirst.

Typical pig transport truck Canada, 2012

Typical pig transport truck Canada, 2012. Overcrowding and hours even days exposed to heat or cold with no water or food. © weanimals.org

Animal Justice estimated that up to two million animals die in transport each year.

Animal Justice made presentations to the previous government with virtually no response. Pippus says the current Liberal government under Justin Trudeau, has also not shown interest in the expert recommendations from the group.

Anita Krajnc gives pigs water near a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont. in June. In November, she pleaded guilty to mischeif.

Anita Krajnc gives pigs water near a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont. in June. In November, she pleaded guilty to mischeif. © Elli Garlin

.

Anita arrested a second time for obstructing traffic during a small protest at the site of a truck rollover near a Burlington Ontario slaughterhouse which resulted in the death of several dozen pigs. The driver was charged with careless driving

In October, before trial for her first charge, Anita Krajnc arrested a second time for obstructing traffic during a small protest at the site of a truck rollover near a Burlington Ontario slaughterhouse which resulted in the death of several dozen pigs. The driver was charged with careless driving. © via CBC

Australia and the United States, where distances can also be vast, both have stricter rules than even the new Canadian proposals, although jamming animals into the trucks also seems to be current there as well.

Cow inside a transport 2013. Rights groups are concerned that new proposals for more humane transport still lag for behind other developed countries

Cow inside a transport 2013. Rights groups are concerned that new proposals for more humane transport still lag for behind other developed countries © weanimals.org

In Europe the rules are stricter still with a limit of only 8 hours in transit without food water or rest, as well as specific loading density of animals into the trucks.

Ciara Birley faced an impeding traffic charge related to giving water to pigs outside a slaughterhouse. She was inspired by Anita Krajnc, a Toronto woman facing mischief charges in Burlington court for a similar action. Birley’s judge dismissed her case.

In the U.S. Ciara Birley faced an impeding traffic charge related to giving water to pigs outside a slaughterhouse. She was inspired by Anita Krajnc, a Toronto woman facing mischief charges in Burlington court for a similar action. Birley’s judge dismissed her case on the first day. © Smithfield Pig Save

Pippus says it will now take public pressure to convince politicians to upgrade the laws which in spite of the new proposals for animal transport are still the worst in the developed world.

additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

3 comments on “Commercial animal transport laws: Still not humane says Animal Justice
  1. Pat P. says:
    22 December 2016 at 8 h 04 min

    Although I know that the U.S. shamefully tolerates/enables horrific cruelty, Canada can have no special claim to compassionate, empathetic ethical animal treatment, despite the lead of “liberal” PM, Justin Trudeau.

    As RICHELLE B. indicated in her post, below, (with some reprehensible examples), you are a nation that should be condemned for shocking and disgraceful animal cruelty.

    Why isn’t the administration of your “progressive” PM preventing these horrors?! As with most politicians of any party, could it be that money is his god, too (further evidenced by a push for filthy tar sands pipelines)?!

    It is deplorable and inexcusable for ANY country to treat precious domestic and wild creatures with such disrespect, depravity and heartlessness! Pigs are mistreated with appalling sadistic cruelty. Activists are arrested for attempts to alleviate the suffering of these terrified intelligent social creatures–merely administering sips of water!

    Despite the updated rule change, Canadian standards are still lower than the abysmally low ones of the U.S., Australia and the rest of the developed world!

    Where is the humaneness of Canada?! Are these the actions of a civilized society?!

    Reply
  2. Ursula Wagner says:
    6 December 2016 at 13 h 56 min

    There is a very simple solution to it, and on top it is best for
    our health and our environment.

    If you don`t want to stop eating meat, at least reduce the amount you eat, or even better, buy your meat from organic farmers.

    Reply
  3. Richelle Bee says:
    6 December 2016 at 1 h 08 min

    Canadians like to think we are compassionate animal lovers. The commercialseal hunt, aquariums, trophy hunting, Calgary Stampede and other rodeos, leg hold trapping, lab testing, fur farms, and archaic transport laws and slaughterhouses tell a very different story. We are a nation that condones and celebrates the abject abuse of some animals. What a disgrace.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietySanta Claus- cleared to fly Christmas eveArts and Entertainment, SocietyCanada gears up for game show featuring booksSocietyOttawa opens nominations for Canada's next set of UNESCO World Heritage SitesEconomyInflation down, retail sales up: Statistics CanadaIndigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyPolicy of exclusion by Aboriginal group heading to human rights tribunalSocietyPolice ride buses to catch distracted driversEconomy, Science and Technology, SocietyUPDATED: Telecom regulator declares broadband Internet basis service in CanadaHistory, Science and TechnologyNew prehistoric bird species discovered in Canadian ArcticEconomy, Education, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Sports, Work & LabourPanel recommends change of direction to help young find jobsEconomy, EnvironmentEnvironmental groups ‘thrilled’ with U.S.-Canada ban on Arctic drilling

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le front commun des provinces éclate, Fredericton et Ottawa ont une entente bilatérale en santéL'artiste québécoise Corno meurt à 64 ansAlexandre Taillefer s'offre L'actualitéL'armée syrienne crie victoire à AlepPremière mésentente Trump-Poutine, aux relents de guerre froideLa directrice de campagne de Trump promue à la Maison-BlancheClinton a remporté le vote populaire par 2,86 millions de votesNotre Voie lactée cachait un monstreTrudeau rembourse 38 000 $ en dépenses indues aux contribuablesAlice Paquet : le rapport d'enquête entre les mains du DPCP
This classic 'Icelandic' cake is more common today in Canada than IcelandCandidates for lucrative federal tribunal jobs must have high-speed internetPolice use new tactic to catch texting drivers: riding the busHistory shows military stopgaps like the Super Hornets often get discardedTrudeau pays back taxpayers about $38K for personal expensesThis bill will save lives. Why are the Liberals against it?Why a Sikh community in Regina is wishing people Merry Christmas — and only thatGerman market attack suspect's brother urges him to surrenderTurkish cleric denies any involvement in assassination of Russian ambassadorNorth Carolina senate votes against repeal of transgender bathroom bill