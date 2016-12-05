Commercial animal transport laws: Still not humane says Animal Justice

Animal rights activists have long decried the conditions for transporting farm animals to slaughterhouses in Canada.

There are long distances to travel and often harsh physical conditions of extreme cold or heat, and overcrowding. The animals are subjected to what the activists say is a highly stressful situation such that some of the animals die en route.

The federal government is proposing new regulations, but concerned groups say they new proposals don’t go far enough, and are still allow the worst transport conditions in the developed world.

Anna Pippus (J.D) is director of Farmed Animal Advocacy at the non-profit Animal Justice

Anna Pippus (J.D.) is a lawyer and director of Farmed Animal Advocacy at the non-profit Animal Justice © supplied

What Animal Justice and others are concerned about are such things as transport times, the conditions, overcrowding, and use of electric prods.

The current Canadian rules state for example that cattle can be onboard the trucks and transported for up to 52 hours without food or water or rest; pigs up to 36 hours. While there are also industry recommendations regarding overcrowding of animals into the trucks, there is no oversight.

Proposed changes would mean cattle can be transported for 36 hours, pigs 28 hours, and chickens and other fowl, 24 hours without food water or rest.

Thousands of broiler chickens arriving at a slaughterhouse in Canada, 2013. Birds are even more susceptible to conditions of cold and heat and many are dead on arrival. © weanimals.org

As transport can take place in winter, some animals suffer frostbite in the open trucks, and in summer, many suffer from overheating and extreme thirst.

Typical pig transport truck Canada, 2012. Overcrowding and hours even days exposed to heat or cold with no water or food. © weanimals.org

Animal Justice estimated that up to two million animals die in transport each year.

Animal Justice made presentations to the previous government with virtually no response. Pippus says the current Liberal government under Justin Trudeau, has also not shown interest in the expert recommendations from the group.

Anita Krajnc gives pigs water near a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont. in June. In November, she pleaded guilty to mischeif. © Elli Garlin

In October, before trial for her first charge, Anita Krajnc arrested a second time for obstructing traffic during a small protest at the site of a truck rollover near a Burlington Ontario slaughterhouse which resulted in the death of several dozen pigs. The driver was charged with careless driving. © via CBC

Australia and the United States, where distances can also be vast, both have stricter rules than even the new Canadian proposals, although jamming animals into the trucks also seems to be current there as well.

Cow inside a transport 2013. Rights groups are concerned that new proposals for more humane transport still lag for behind other developed countries © weanimals.org

In Europe the rules are stricter still with a limit of only 8 hours in transit without food water or rest, as well as specific loading density of animals into the trucks.

In the U.S. Ciara Birley faced an impeding traffic charge related to giving water to pigs outside a slaughterhouse. She was inspired by Anita Krajnc, a Toronto woman facing mischief charges in Burlington court for a similar action. Birley’s judge dismissed her case on the first day. © Smithfield Pig Save

Pippus says it will now take public pressure to convince politicians to upgrade the laws which in spite of the new proposals for animal transport are still the worst in the developed world.

