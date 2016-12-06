School children rallied on Parliament Hill in 2013 to demand equal funding for First Nations education.

School children rallied on Parliament Hill in 2013 to demand equal funding for First Nations education.
Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

Funding shortfall flagged in indigenous education

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 6 December, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Canada’s parliamentary budget officer (PBO) says that the federal government has not taken into account the higher cost of funding indigenous schools leaving some students at a significant disadvantage.

Schools in Canada are run by provincial governments with the exception of those in aboriginal communities. The budget officer compared the funding standards of both levels of government. It found that if provincial funding formulas were applied to schools on reserves they would have received $595 million more in 2012-13 and the difference could be as high as $665 million in 2016-17.

Several needs for extra funding

The extra funding would have taken into account higher costs for operating small schools in remote northern regions, higher costs because of socio-economic disadvantage, language needs, and the higher incidence of children requiring special education support.

The PBO says the funding gap leaves students on some reserves at a significant disadvantage compared to indigenous children who leave their reserves and go to schools under provincial jurisdiction.

The budget officer’s report adds that the government made funding commitments earlier this year that could make up the shortfalls, but that could only happen if the government ends past habits of not spending large parts of money dedicated to indigenous education.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Education, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Funding shortfall flagged in indigenous education
  1. get academic help says:
    7 December 2017 at 10 h 11 min

    Here presented 2 main problems in our education. First is financing and the second one is equality. But here they are even connected. So it became just huge problem must be solved. But one decision can’t fix it. We need a set of solutions that will just destroy this problem. Anyway, thank you for sharing!

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Parliament’s skating rink is officially open

Arts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Society

How non-Christians helped create Christmas spirit

RCI | Français

La diversité des femmes photographes du Moyen-Orient exposée à Ottawa

RCI | Español

¿Se puede curar la pedofilia?

RCI | 中文

加中贸易需谨慎：两个在中国度过大半生的加拿大人的忠告

العربية | RCI

"قبل أن تقولي "نعم!""، تثقيف لها وإرشاد لبناء زواج متين

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine