When was the last time you saw somebody using an *analog* camera? David Sax says there’s a resurgence of people moving back to analog and that analog can help digital be better

When was the last time you saw somebody using an *analog* camera? David Sax says there’s a resurgence of people moving back to analog for the more 'human' aspect of it.
Photo Credit: Adam Berry/Getty Images

New book about ‘analog’, the comeback kid

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 7 December, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Radio was supposed to replace newspapers, Tv would replace radio, video would replace tv, and digital replace them all including vinyl records and cssettes

Not only has that not happened, but in his new book David Sax says many analog technologies are making a quiet comeback.

Canadian David Sax is a  journalist, keynote speaker, and author. His latest book is Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter

Listen
Journalist, feature wrter, award-winning author David Sax.

Journalist, feature writer, award-winning author David Sax. © Lavin Agency

CD’s were supposed to replace vinyl records and cassettes, but while there was a deep slump in sales, they never did quite die out. In fact statistics show a slow but steady annual increase in vinyl record sales, and in cassettes.

This week in Britain a newspaper story said more money was spent last week on vinyl records than on digital downloads while cassette sales are climbing rapidly year over year.

While virtual book devices and e-books have become popular, good old paper book sales remain strong. Film cameras are becoming more popular as well.

New models of record players have begun to show up in electronics shops where they hadn’t been seen in years. A reocrd shop in Charlottetown PEI, *Back Alley Discs* have begun selling used record players like these

New models of record players have begun to show up in electronics shops where they hadn’t been seen in years. A reocrd shop in Charlottetown PEI, *Back Alley Discs* have begun selling used record players like these © Laura Chapin/CBC

Sax says it’s because people are starting to realize that ‘virtual/ digital’, leaves something to be desired in their experience of the technology. He says people are ‘real’ and so we have a tendency to prefer the real things, the analog things.

The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter.

The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter. © PublicAffairs Publishing

As another example he points out also that in the thinking or creative process, many people will reach first for pencil and paper rather than their tablet or mobile phone to jot down thoughts.

He says digital has rushed our lives and analog helps to slow things down a bit, or make them more ‘human’.

He cites a comment that the best digital can hope for is to be as good as real.

He says in the end, digital is and will be an ever growing place in our lives, but that digital and analog are not at odds with each other and that people will find their own balance of analog and digital in their lives.

additional information

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “New book about ‘analog’, the comeback kid
  1. Edward Morabito says:
    12 January 2017 at 9 h 01 min

    I’m seeing this everywhere. I don’t know whether people are treating this as being cool (everything old is new again) or that humanity is needed in these cold, rushed times. I’ll be purchasing the book after work.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyBlack Girls Magazine now availableTrump hotel for sale in TorontoEconomy, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada’s worst traffic jam spotsInternational, Military, Politics, SocietyU.S. troops’ move into Poland angers RussiaInternational, PoliticsFreeze or thaw? What Freeland’s appointment means for Russia-Canada relations in the ArcticImmigration & Refuge, SocietyImmigration increasing in the Atlantic provincesAnimals, SocietyOrphaned polar bear cubs namedSocietyCanadian top judge gets human rights awardHistory, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada history: Jan 13 1885 - the Fuller Brush ManEducation, InternationalMakosinski makes Forbes annual 30 under 30

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Obama l'incomprisOù le président Obama a-t-il voyagé? La réponse en carteParoles citoyennes : au cœur de la tournée de Justin TrudeauUne Américaine portée disparue depuis 18 ans retrouvéeCombats à l'université de Mossoul : des substances chimiques découvertesOn vous raconte la semaine en imagesLa future administration Trump et ses relations avec la RussieFrileux les artistes quand ça en vient à la politique?La Floride s'attaque à l'acidification des océansUn anti-vaccinaliste dans l'entourage de Trump?
Trudeau gets an earful from veteran, chiefs, disabled participant in London, Ont.Covering Donald Trump White House will 'pose a challenge for the media,' outgoing press secretary saysObama showed a generation of black men they can be more than athletes and entertainersWhat Trump presidency could mean for Canadian economyHere's what really happens to all those gifts you return to the storeBecause it's 2017: Why Dairy Farmers of Canada are ditching the cartoon cowTerror, Trump and nationalism complicating Turkey's economic recoveryTrump suggests Russia sanctions could be lifted — but not right away: WSJU.S. repeal of friendly migrant policy makes waves in Cuban port cityHayley Wickenheiser calls end to gold-plated career