Woman invites strangers to Christmas dinner

Christmas in Canada is usually spent having dinner with friends and family, but since Patty McGill couldn’t do that she decided to invite some strangers. McGill has a horse-therapy farm in the province of Nova Scotia with five horses she cannot leave to be with her family in Quebec province.

McGill describes herself as an amazing cook and wanted to make the traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a yule log for dessert. She didn’t want the food to go to waste and got a sudden inspiration.

Patty McGill cannot leave her five horses to be with family in a neighboring province. © Patty McGill/CBC

‘Everybody has a great story to tell’

“A secret little voice inside my brain said, ‘You like to cook. Find people to cook for,'” she told CBC. McGill hoped to find people who would be alone or unable to afford to make Christmas dinner. A friend posted an invitation on the internet and people soon responded.

Canadian Press reports that those coming to dinner will include a falconer, a retired medical writer, a cancer survivor and the mother of a baby who recently split with the man for whom she moved to the province.

“We’ll get all new stories and everybody has a great story to tell. I love people … and I love family,” said McGill to CBC.