RCMP officers respond to a call following an attack on a home in Surrey, B.C. in January.

RCMP officers respond to a call following an attack on a home in Surrey, B.C. in January.
Photo Credit: CBC / Rafferty Baker

Report lists RCMP on-the-job injuries

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 December, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A new report says more than 530 members of Canada’s federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, were injured last as a result of assaults and other violent acts.

The RCMP’s 2015 report, obtained by CBC News, says the injuries usually occurred when officers needed to use force to subdue someone.

The report finds that that effective physical control is better at subduing suspects that using so-called “intermediate weapons” such as a baton or a stun gun.

It adds that the RCMP is “working to make improvements to several intermediate weapons,” including testing more potent pepper spray that can be sprayed farther, testing the newest generation of a stun gun or Taser, and piloting a “general duty 40 mm extended-range impact weapon.”

The report also found that 699 Mounties and civilian employees were injured in slips and falls, resulting in 98 “disabling” accidents that prevented victims from going to work the following day.

The report says the majority of the falls took place on RCMP controlled property and were the result of slippery surfaces (lobby floors during and after rainfall and icy and/or snowy sidewalks).

Another 216 Mounties sustained injuries while driving.

Most of those accidents, the report says, took place during the day in cities where officers were driving at or below speed limits on dry pavement during routine operations and not during emergency calls.

The report also examined injuries to civilians who work for the RCMP.

Exposure to traumatic events, such as answering emergency calls, is responsible for most work-related health problems for those civilians.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with:
Posted in Health, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Report lists RCMP on-the-job injuries
  1. JUDITH HARROWER says:
    25 December 2016 at 10 h 37 min

    Perhaps an alternative method of reducing accidents is to train officers to think first then act, to use common sense, have confidence in controlling their emotions, and to use a wide variety of resolving all types of situations. Better weapons will not reduce injuries but in-depth training would. Rash, emotionally charged ill trained individuals will result in higher accident numbers.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Science and TechnologyNew technique for stroke shows ‘fantastic’ resultsThe LINK Online, Dec.24,2016Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Work & LabourTradition- handcrafting wooden pleasure boats.Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyJoginder Bassi insults Indian women studentsEconomy, International, Science and TechnologyNuclear renewal or review in wake of Trump tweetsAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, International, Science and TechnologyVideo Documentary: How indigenous knowledge is changing what we know about the ArcticArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Society"Balloonatic" fined for wild dangerous stuntEconomy, Science and TechnologyHibernia oil platform pumps the billionth barrelHistory, International, Science and TechnologyHistory: Dec.23, 1900, the real father of radioNova Scotia's Internet black widow avoids trip back to prison

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'écrasement d'avion en mer Noire ne laisse aucun survivantDes milliers de Philippins évacués à l'approche du typhon Nock-ten Ouvert ou fermé à Noël?Le pape souhaite la paix dans le monde, en Syrie notammentPuissant séisme de magnitude 7,7 au ChiliCocktail de précipitations attendu sur tout le Québec lundiLes Obama livrent leur dernier message de NoëlRétrospective : 16 événements qui ont marqué l'actualité sportiveIsraël convoque à Jérusalem des représentants de pays opposés à la colonisationOn vous raconte la semaine en images
Pope Francis dedicates Christmas blessing to those 'scarred by war'The Queen makes annual Christmas address, but will miss church due to illnessSee it, stream it or skip it? The holiday edition'It's their backyard': Inuit voice essential in Arctic climate studies, scientists sayAdvocate hopes to help homeless female veterans struggling to 'get back on their feet'No survivors in Russian plane crash, Defence Ministry saysGirl, 10, dies after falling ill on transatlantic flight from Toronto to LondonTrump plans to dissolve charitable foundationThousands celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem as Mideast violence slowsObama delivers final Christmas message