September 2016: Protesters opposed to the renewal of a water-taking permit for Nestlé gather in Guelph, Ont. before a city council meeting.
Update- Corporate ownership of water-opposition

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 December, 2016

Ontario township becoming focal point for world concern over water rights

The central western region of Ontario is becoming a major focal point in what is becoming a global concern over who controls fresh water resources.

For years local residents in the township of Centre Wellington have been concerned over the activities of the global corporate giant Nestle.

The corporation owns wells around the world, and currently operate two in the region and recently bought a third which the municipality which wanted to acquire in order to ensure water supply for its growing population.

Mike Nagy is the volunteer chairman of the non-profit Wellington Water Watchers.

Mike Nagy, volunteer Chairman of the non-profit Wellington Water Watchers.

Mike Nagy, volunteer Chairman of the non-profit Wellington Water Watchers. © supplied

The Nestle purchase of this third well has the potential to add a permit to extract another million or so litres of water per day, in addition to the over 4 millions of daily litres from its other sites.

Due to public outcry, the provincial government has enacted a moratorium on new applications  for water extraction for packaging purposes, as well as on any test pumping, and any expansion on existing extraction permit amounts.

Although there was serious concern about Nestle’s two current permits to extract water in the region, that grew when Nestle expressed interest in the Elora “Middlebrook” well, and were heightened further when Nestle quickly acquired the well when the township tried to buy it. While most think Nestle outbid the township, that seems not to be the case.

A Toronto Star article in October 2016 reported that Nestle didn’t outbid the township. Without revealing the amount Mayor Kelly Linton told the paper the township offered more money, but Nestle had first right of refusal on their offer, and simply removed the conditions they had originally included.

*Walk for Water* citizens walk from the town of Elora to the Nestle plant in Aberfoyle, June 2016

*Walk for Water*: Citizens walk from the town of Elora, site of the Middlebrook well, to the Nestle plant and well in Aberfoyle, June 2016 © Supplied

Nestle has since indicated it wants to work with the Township on the Middlebrook well. What that means is uncertain. Nagy says it is clear people don’t want any corporate packaging firm to have any involvement with the Elora Middlebrook well, or the other wells for that matter, and said the Centre Wellington Mayor should not enter into any type of private-public partnership. “We don’t want any strings attached to our wells”, says Nagy.

A recent poll commissioned by the non-profit citizens group Council of Canadians shows a majority of Canadians are also against the purchase of the well and control of water by corporate interests.

Performed by Oraclepoll Research earlier this month, the survey of 1,200 Ontario residents indicated that over two thirds (68%) wanted the provincial government to oblige the company to sell the well back to the community   Over two thirds (69%) also support a phase –out of all water bottling permits in the province

Wellington Water Watchers in a classroom discussion called *message in a bottle* about the vast worldwide pollution from plastics such as that from the millions of discarded plastic water bottles.

Wellington Water Watchers in a classroom discussion called *message in a bottle* about the vast worldwide pollution from plastics such as that from the millions of discarded plastic water bottles. © supplied

“People across Ontario are calling for a permanent phase-out of all bottled water takings. People do not want companies like Nestlé to profit from water,” says Maude Barlow, National Chairperson of the Council of Canadians. “The poll shows that Ontarians understand very well that water is a human right and that the drinking water of local communities should be prioritized over commercial water bottling companies.”

Nagy says his group will work to stop Nestle from extracting any water at the Middlebrook site, and stop a renewal of the permit for their Aberfoyle well. They also hope to work with the province in the development of new rules to cope with the extraction of water for bottling purposes.

Additional information- sources

One comment on “Update- Corporate ownership of water-opposition
  1. ursula wagner says:
    20 December 2016 at 11 h 26 min

    There is something I just cann`t understand.
    Who is selling a well? Who owns a well, if not the the state?

    Why does a township has to buy water and from WHOM? sell it to a company like Nestle, who does nothing else as filling it up into bottles.

    We in Europe had the compaign “Right to Water”
    But that was different and mainly the idea of the EU and Brussels, ofcourse…..
    The whole watersupply system, all the pipes in the ground and above till it comes
    out of the waterpipe in houses should be given into private hands.

    One asks oneself when we have to pay for air.
    This world becomes more and more a madhouse.

    ………………..Merry Christmas……………………

