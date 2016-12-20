Toronto Christmas Market at the Distillery District. Photo via torontochristmasmarket.com

Toronto Christmas Market at the Distillery District.
Photo Credit: torontochristmasmarket.com

Toronto Christmas Market beefs up security following Berlin attack

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 20 December, 2016 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Toronto Christmas Market at the city’s historic Distillery District has beefed up its security in light of an attack in Berlin, CityNews reported Tuesday.

Twelve people were killed and 45 were injured when a heavy truck plowed into the crowds at the market in downtown Berlin on Monday night.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened at the Christmas Market in Berlin,” Mathew Rosenblatt, of the Toronto Christmas Market, said in an emailed statement to RCI.

“We have been speaking with our security team to evaluate the protocols that we have in place to protect our visitors.

“These conversations continue today and we are making adjustments and enhancements to some of our current measures in light of yesterday’s event, for the benefit of our visitors, exhibitors and retailers.”

CityNews reported that organizers contacted the Toronto Police Service at 51 Division immediately after the attack in Germany and expressed security concerns.

Toronto Christmas Market has increased security following the attack in Berlin.

Toronto Christmas Market has increased security following the attack in Berlin. © torontochristmasmarket.com

As a result, extra paid-duty police officers have been assigned to the event and concrete barricades have been put up around the perimeter of the market, listed as one of the world’s top ten Christmas markets by several travel publications, CityNews reports.

No specific threat

However, officials at Toronto police refused to discuss specific security measures, citing operational security concerns.

“We have extremely good working relationships with law enforcement and intelligence agencies locally, nationally and internationally,” Mark Pugash, director of Corporate Communications for the Toronto Police Service, said in an emailed statement.

“Our people are constantly checking for anything that might have any effect on the public safety of this city.”

Toronto police monitor contingency plans and security arrangements around the clock and adjust them as necessary, he said.

Cpl. Annie Deslisle, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the Mounties are not aware of any specific threats in Canada but continue to be vigilant.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activities by contacting the police in their community or the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805,” RCMP said in a statement.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Toronto Christmas Market beefs up security following Berlin attack
  1. Clayton says:
    28 December 2016 at 17 h 38 min

    This type of thing is the last thing Torontonians have to worry about. Can’t believe this is becoming a part of our reality here. When the RCMP tells you to be vigilant, it’s time to worry.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsWomen swimmers are Canada's team of the yearArts and Entertainment, Society, SportsWhere are the Toronto Blue Jays headed? It's tough to tellWide range of marine life washing up dead in Nova ScotiaIslam and islamophobia in Canada: news and reports from RCIImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyThe history of our refugee systemInternational, Military, PoliticsCanada’s reporting of air strikes set a standard for others: AirwarsArts and Entertainment, International, Society, SportsSwimmer Oleksiak wins CP female athlete of the year awardArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyNo tears shed as Montreal removes (in)famous Christmas treeEducation, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society, SportsNew study may turn concussion protocol on its headYour choices, our promise!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Debbie Reynolds rejoint sa fille Carrie FisherUne tempête « explosive » attendue dans l’est du pays jeudiTrump accuse Obama de lui mettre des bâtons dans les rouesLe DPCP n'ira pas en appel pour défendre les radars photoVoici ce qui changera pour vos impôts et taxes en 2017Véhicules électriques : le Québec en voie de rater sa cible?Le SCFP veut à tout prix bloquer la suspension de l’indexation des retraitesBell et la NFL interpellent Ottawa sur les publicités du Super BowlConflit israélo-palestinien : Kerry prône la solution à deux États Carambolage entre une trentaine de véhicules dans le sud de l'Ontario
Toothless dinosaur find could provide clues into evolution of bird beaksAuthor Joseph Boyden defends Indigenous heritage after investigationSon caught Edmonton mother fatally stabbing her daughter, police sources sayWithout Carrie Fisher, where does Star Wars go next?'I had to protect my dog': Man fends off cougar in Tim Hortons parking lotMasses of dead sea creatures being tested after washing ashore in Nova ScotiaRising cycling star Ellen Watters dies from crash injuriesIsraeli prime minister calls Kerry's Middle East policy speech 'a great disappointment''A make-or-break day': Day 3 of search for B.C. snowshoers coming up emptyNow Russia's anti-doping body denies state involvement