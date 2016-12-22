50 years success for foreign workers and for Canada

It’s a fairly unique programme now approaching its 50th year. It’s called the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

Formed by a coalition of farmers, it is run by a non-profit group with a mere handful of staff called the Foreign Agricultural Resource Management Services (FARMS). They annually organize and coordinate the arrival, transport, and departure of over 20,000 foreign workers of the some 35,000 who come to Canada to harvest crops, as well as help with any subsequent bureaucratic issues.

Ken Forth is a farmer in southern Ontario and president of FARMS.

Ken Forth operates a farm in southern Ontario and is president of the non-profit FARMS programme © F.A.R.M.S.

Forth says without the programme Canada would simply not be the major agricultural producer that it is.

He also says the workers who mainly come from Mexico and several Caribbean Islands, have also greatly benefited over the years.

Satisfaction is high as the vast majority return year after year to the same farms.

Forth says it often seems that expensive foreign aid doesn’t really reach down to the people, whereas the money earned by these workers greatly and directly benefits their families. and also the economies of the their home countries. He notes that along with the workers, about 200,000 family members throughout the Caribbean and Mexico are benefited by the programme.

Workers at a horticultural operation. The workers contracts are generally for a little over 4 months, although the programme allows up to 8 months in a calendar year.In 2016, SAWP hired approximately 19,000 seasonal workers for Ontario from Mexico, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad/Tobago and the Eastern Caribbean States. © F.A.R.M.S.

He says following the Second World War, there was an influx of labourers from Europe to help on Canadian farms and agricultural operations, but that stream eventually dwindled.

Other labourers were needed to fill the gap and farmers approached the government about bringing in groups from Jamaica where unemployment was high.

A worker on a fruit farm. Ken Forth says the programme to bring labourers to Canada under SAWP has helped bring a level of prosperity to their families and benefited agriculture in Canada. Eighty per cent of SAWP workers return to the same farm each year demonstrating the high degree of satisfaction workers have with the programme. © F.A.R.M.S.

It was a success and has never looked back. To make sure the programme operates smoothly and to everyone’s satisfaction there are annual high level meetings with the governments involved at which any issues or concerns can be resolved.

A worker in the *seasonal agricultural worker programme (SAWP) operating a forklift at a food distribution depot in Ontario. Some 19,000 come to Ontario alone each year in the programme. © F.A.R.M.S.

As Ken Forth points out, this is truly a unique Canadian plan and success story which has benefited all the people and the countries involved, and it shows every indication of continuing to grow as more farms and workers join in.