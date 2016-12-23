A Christmas Eve treat for RCI listeners

Editor’s note: For a number of years now, David Calderisi, one of Canada’s foremost actors, has joined us to share the spirit of the season. Because Calderisi is recovering from surgery, he is unable to participate this year. But we do have him on tape and since good things are worth savouring, we offer this rebroadcast from Christmas Eve, 2015.

Christmas is a time of tradition and traditions. Some fall by the wayside over the years, others stand the test of time.

Dylan Thomas © cbc.ca

One of those enduring traditions is Dylan Thomas’s lovely prose work “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”

Thomas first read it on the the BBC in 1952. Less than a year later, he was dead at 39.

Paradoxically, the piece is a romanticised version of Christmases past, of a nostalgic and simpler time from the point of view of a young child.

Prior to the demise of our short-wave broadcasts in June 2012, RCI had a Christmas tradition that always left everyone in a terrific mood:

David Calderisi joined us to share his passion for the rhythm and meaning of words, both in prose and poetry.

We rekindled that tradition two years ago.

On this Christmas Eve, we invite you–once again to partake in Calderisi’s reading of Thomas’s classic.