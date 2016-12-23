White Christmas predicted for much of Canada

Unlike last year when mild temperatures put a green damper on many parts of the country, it appears the snow gods are aligning and a very healthy portion of Canada will have a white Christmas.

Meteorologists say large swaths of the country will wake up Sunday to find at least two centimetres of snow on the ground.

The Weather Network says the white Christmas will likely span most of the country, including Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton and the three territorial capitals in the Canadian North.

One place that will definitely be white is Ottawa, which already had 44 centimetres of snow on the ground, more snow than anywhere else in Canada.

The meteorologists say places like British Columbia, Calgary, Halifax and St. John’s are a bit more problematic, could still get some snow.

Long-term, Environment Canada senior climatologist David Philips says eastern parts of the country–Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes–can expect a milder than normal winter while temperatures in the west and north will be below normal.

Philips says that unlike last year’s warmer-than-usual temperatures, this year’s Canadian winter will be a “classic kind of cold.”