It happened in Rio and 16-year-old Penny Oleksiak had an absolute blast.

It happened in Rio and 16-year-old Penny Oleksiak had an absolute blast.
Photo Credit: cbc.ca

Swimmer Oleksiak wins CP female athlete of the year award

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Penny Oleksiak has won The Canadian Press Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Canada’s top female athlete of 2016.

The 16-year-old high school student from Toronto won gold and silver medals and helped Canada win a pair of relay bronze at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Oleksiak garnered 94 per cent of the vote in a poll of writers and broadcasters across the country.

Last year’s winner, golfer Brooke Henderson, received two votes. Moguls skier Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and bobsled pilot Kaillie Humphries received one vote each.

Earlier this month, Oleksiak won the Toronto Star’s Lou Marsh Award as Canada’s top athlete–male or female.

She is the second youngest winner of the Rosenfeld. Figure skater Tracey Wainman was 13 when she was the recipient in 1981.

The award is named for Rosenfeld, who won gold in the 4×100-metre relay and a silver in the 100 metres at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympic Games and was named Canada’s best female athlete of the half-century in 1950.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse won the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s male athlete of the year on Monday.

The CP team of the year will be announced Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, PoliticsCanada’s reporting of air strikes set a standard for others: AirwarsArts and Entertainment, International, Society, SportsSwimmer Oleksiak wins CP female athlete of the year awardArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyNo tears shed as Montreal removes (in)famous Christmas treeEducation, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society, SportsNew study may turn concussion protocol on its headYour choices, our promise!PoliticsFaith and PoliticsEnvironment, History, Science and TechnologyMelting Arctic ice patches reveal rich archaeological recordInternational, Society, SportsDe Grasse named Canadian male athlete of the yearEconomy, Education, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCellphone use is not all sweetness and honeyHistory, International, Lifestyle, SocietyWho was this man whose birth so many celebrate each year?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Erdogan accuse l'Occident de soutenir l'État islamiqueL'actrice Carrie Fisher s'est éteinteAbe et Obama rendent hommage aux victimes de Pearl HarborL'année autochtone en 12 tempsLe ton monte entre Israël et les États-UnisLutter contre le cynisme en jouant aux parlementairesUn incident technique serait à l'origine de l'écrasement de l'avion russeHausse marquée d'ordonnances d'opioïdes avant la crise en C.-B.Prendre le cancer avec philosophieChampionne de poésie à 7 ans malgré un handicap visuel
Rescuers 'very hopeful' they've made voice contact with missing B.C. hikersToronto Titans hockey team honours Andrew Taber, teen who died in Christmas Eve cottage fireSome Hatchimals fail to hatch, frustrating kids and parentsSidney Crosby rules the hockey world in 2016For those who spent Christmas at sea, volunteers make sure gifts are waiting on shoreStar Wars actress, bestselling author Carrie Fisher dead at 60Japanese PM offers 'sincere and everlasting condolences' at historic Pearl Harbor visitTrump not allowed to dismantle foundation while it's under investigationIsrael says it has evidence U.S. helped create UN resolution condemning settlementsB.C. Corrections to review solitary confinement program after court ruling