Swimmer Oleksiak wins CP female athlete of the year award

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Penny Oleksiak has won The Canadian Press Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Canada’s top female athlete of 2016.

The 16-year-old high school student from Toronto won gold and silver medals and helped Canada win a pair of relay bronze at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Oleksiak garnered 94 per cent of the vote in a poll of writers and broadcasters across the country.

Last year’s winner, golfer Brooke Henderson, received two votes. Moguls skier Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and bobsled pilot Kaillie Humphries received one vote each.

Earlier this month, Oleksiak won the Toronto Star’s Lou Marsh Award as Canada’s top athlete–male or female.

She is the second youngest winner of the Rosenfeld. Figure skater Tracey Wainman was 13 when she was the recipient in 1981.

The award is named for Rosenfeld, who won gold in the 4×100-metre relay and a silver in the 100 metres at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympic Games and was named Canada’s best female athlete of the half-century in 1950.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse won the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s male athlete of the year on Monday.

The CP team of the year will be announced Wednesday.