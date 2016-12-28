The history of our refugee system

Wednesday 28 December, 2016

We often hear Canada described as a country of immigrants. The Aboriginal First Nations are the original inhabitants; everyone else arrived over the last 500 Many were refugees, escaping persecution and harsh conditions in their homelands.

But it was not until 1976 and the adoption of a new Immigration Act that refugees were recognized as a special class of immigrants. In 1978 the Refugee Status Advisory Committee was created to decide on the validity of a refugee’s claim. More information >>>

