In what is being described as a “very striking and terrible scene,” thousands of dead fish are washing up on the shores of Nova Scotia and marine life experts have no explanation.

Last month, residents of Digby County began finding dead herring on the shore of St. Mary’s Bay but now more and more fish–including starfish, crabs, scallops and lobsters and flounder–are washing up.

Earlier this month, experts from Fisheries and Oceans Canada carried out tests on the herring, but found no infections or infectious agents were detected.

Wide range of marine life washing up dead in Nova Scotia

“It’s a very striking and terrible scene, ” says retired veterinary pathologist Ted Leighton.

Leighton told CBC News the fact that there are so many different species likely rules out some kind of infectious disease because they tend of have a narrow range.

Testing continues.