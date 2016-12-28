A beach near Savary Park in Digby County, N.S., where these starfish washed ashore.

Photo Credit: cbc.ca / Eric Hewey

Wide range of marine life washing up dead in Nova Scotia

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 28 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

In what is being described as a “very striking and terrible scene,” thousands of dead fish are washing up on the shores of Nova Scotia and marine life experts have no explanation.

Last month, residents of Digby County began finding dead herring on the shore of St. Mary’s Bay but now more and more fish–including starfish, crabs, scallops and lobsters and flounder–are washing up.

Earlier this month, experts from Fisheries and Oceans Canada carried out tests on the herring, but found no infections or infectious agents were detected.
“It’s a very striking and terrible scene, ” says retired veterinary pathologist Ted Leighton.

Leighton told CBC News the fact that there are so many different species likely rules out some kind of infectious disease because they tend of have a narrow range.

Testing continues.

